ROCK ISLAND — Fire protection ratings for the Rock Island area have been improved after a new fire station opened May 1, which could mean lower insurance rates for its residents.
With services to the area bolstered by the Douglas Street station, the Washington State Surveying & Rating Bureau has reduced the Rock Island’s Community Protection Class rating, the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department said May 2 in a news release.
The bureau evaluates the effectiveness of a fire department for the insurance industry on a scale of 1-10, with 10 being the worst. By adding a new fire station and more firefighters, Rock Island’s rating was improved from 9 to 5.
The ratings affect insurance premiums in corresponding areas. Better ratings typically mean better rates.
Chief Brian Brett on May 5 said one Rock Island resident was told last week by their fire insurer that they’ll save $1,450 this year because of the new fire station.
And there’s hope in the department that the rating could improve again later this year.
In August, voters approved a measure to merge Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County District 2 into a regional fire authority. Aside from Rock Island’s new evaluation, the rest of the department’s jurisdiction was last evaluated before the merger.
Brett plans to seek a new assessment in the fall that would evaluate the department’s entire jurisdiction as a new entity.
He believes the merger could bring the rating for the entire jurisdiction to a 3.
A version of this story appeared in The Wenatchee World.
