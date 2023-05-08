rock island station.JPG (copy)

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department opened a new fire station May 1 at 1600 Douglas St., Rock Island.

ROCK ISLAND — Fire protection ratings for the Rock Island area have been improved after a new fire station opened May 1, which could mean lower insurance rates for its residents.

With services to the area bolstered by the Douglas Street station, the Washington State Surveying & Rating Bureau has reduced the Rock Island’s Community Protection Class rating, the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department said May 2 in a news release.

BrettBrian.jpg

Brian Brett

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department


World News Editor

Pete O'Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University and served in the Marines Corps. He previously covered public safety and led The World's wildfire coverage.

