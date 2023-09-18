WILBUR – About two hours before Waterville-Mansfield’s gridiron showdown against Wilbur-Creston, Shockers head coach Tayn Kendrick delivered some surprising news to senior wide receiver Marshall Mires: he’d be starting at quarterback. Due to the unavailability of the normal QB, Mires was thrown behind center and to cram for the game.
His response embodied simplicity: “OK, Coach. Tell me what I need to do.”
Kendrick recalled that reply from Mires, who held his own at an unfamiliar position. But the imposing Wildcats squad proved too much for Waterville, which lost 66-24 on Sept. 15.
Kendrick described Wilbur as one of Washington’s best B-league teams and was pleased with how his team fared, considering how many guys were playing out of position.
Mires had been Waterville’s emergency quarterback, but rarely has an emergency arisen. When it did, hours before kickoff, the captain accepted his challenge.
“In 8-man football, that’s not the best position for him, but he stepped up for the team. He was our best option. I don’t think his play is by any means what affected us,” Kendrick said. “It’s always great when you have kids that are like that and that’s what these beginning of the year games are all about. ‘I’m going to step in. I’m going to do my best.’… That’s a moment from a senior leader that’s always going to stick with me.”
This year the Shockers also feature a new running back, senior Armando Baltazar. He recorded 156 yards on 17 carries, including a 60-yard touchdown run in the second quarter in which Kendrick said he trusted his block and went the distance.
With an impressive back above him on the depth chart, Baltazar has been patiently waiting his turn, and it paid off against the Wildcats. Kendrick appreciated the senior’s performance, adding that Baltazar hung tough while running into full boxes for most of the game.
At halftime the score was 40-8, but the Shockers were able to find some offensive rhythm by scoring 14 points in the game’s second half.
Even in a blowout, there are positives to build on for the next game. He cited two of his junior linemen, guard George Murison and center Aidan Heath, as playing “lights out,” especially considering the size of Wilbur’s players.
“George, he’s the quarterback of our line. He makes sure we’re in the right spots. He’s the one that knows coming off the field, this is going to be the look that works,” Kendrick said. “Those are just things that help me out as a coach: One, knowing my center, who’s Aidan, is going to be able to take on that pressure, and just fight man for man every single down, and having a guard out there that’s always going to erase the mistakes that I make with play calls.”
Preston Mullinax, who plays linebacker during certain packages, garnered 14 tackles against the Wildcats.
The Shockers are now 1-2 this season and start their Central Washington B League schedule on the road Friday against Soap Lake. After playing some sizable teams in Odessa and Wilbur-Creston, Kendrick hopes to take lessons from last Friday’s matchup and translate them into wins in league play.
“Wilbur, I hope that they’re the biggest guys we play all year, but they’re big and strong,” he said. “The scoreboard wasn’t reflective to how close we were to doing even better things, but at the end of the day Wilbur was better last night.”
