WILBUR – About two hours before Waterville-Mansfield’s gridiron showdown against Wilbur-Creston, Shockers head coach Tayn Kendrick delivered some surprising news to senior wide receiver Marshall Mires: he’d be starting at quarterback. Due to the unavailability of the normal QB, Mires was thrown behind center and to cram for the game.

His response embodied simplicity: “OK, Coach. Tell me what I need to do.”



