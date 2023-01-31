WATERVILLE — A former Eastmont High School girls soccer coach was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for raping a player in the mid-2000s.
Cristian Florencio Barboza, 40, was convicted of three counts of third-degree child rape in December at a bench trial, a non-jury format, by visiting Judge Henry Rawson of Okanogan County Superior Court.
Rawson sentenced him to 60 months in prison and 36 months probation, which was the high-end of his standard sentencing range. The Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office sought an exceptional sentence of 114 months, or 9.5 years.
The victim brought accusations against Barboza to authorities in October 2019. She told detectives she had a sexual relationship with Barboza from 2006 to 2007, which began when she was about 14 and he was 23, according to Rawson’s decision.
Barboza has been in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center since his conviction.
Barboza coached for the Eastmont School District from 2005 to 2010.
In an impact statement filed last week, the victim said she believes Barboza will not change no matter the sentence given and is a “monster” who has not shown remorse or guilt.
“All the problems that I face due to Cristian and his actions, cannot be fixed with a sentence,” she said. “They are lifelong struggles I will have to face every day for the rest of my life, as I have done for the last 15 years.”
Nevertheless, she said she has forgiven him.
“I pray that he is able to reconcile, and he is able to truly see the damage he caused and understand the wrongs he did,” the victim said in the impact statement. “I am doing all of this because I would never forgive myself if I did not speak up against him, and he hurt another child.”
A version of this story previously appeared in The Wenatchee World.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone