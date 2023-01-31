WATERVILLE — A former Eastmont High School girls soccer coach was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for raping a player in the mid-2000s.

Cristian Florencio Barboza, 40, was convicted of three counts of third-degree child rape in December at a bench trial, a non-jury format, by visiting Judge Henry Rawson of Okanogan County Superior Court.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?