Douglas County Solid Waste will be hosting a free disposal and mattress day for Douglas County residents who own property outside of town or city limits within the property on Oct. 23, with dedicated time slots from 7-11 a.m. and 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
During the Oct. 4 Town Council meeting, Mayor Jill Thompson shared the information with the council. The one-day event is for Douglas County residents who own property outside of town or city limits.
Town Clerk/Treasurer Marsha Peterson said that those who own any property outside of town or city limits within the county can qualify for a ticket.
An online search of the event showed that tickets for the event must be picked up at the Public Service Building in East Wenatchee Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The last date to obtain a free ticket for the event is Oct. 14. The event is for Douglas County residents only, with businesses being excluded. To get a ticket, a Douglas County ID and a physical utility bill showing property outside of city or town limits must be presented.
A ticket is required to enter the landfill for the event. The event allows for one load per ticketed resident and the load cannot exceed 10 cubic yards. A list of other requirements and items that may and may not be disposed for free during the event can be found on the Douglas County website.
