This year’s Friends of the NCW Fair main fundraising event will be an online auction held March 13-to-21.
The Friends of the Fair board decided to cancel this year’s Crab Feed and Prime Rib Dinner and Auction usually held on the second Saturday in March because continuing restrictions related to the pandemic would make it difficult for the live event to be a successful fundraiser.
According to fair manager Carolyn Morley, donations for the 2020 event, which was also canceled due to the pandemic, will be used in this year’s live auction as well as some new donations.
According to fair secretary Ashley Freeman, there are a total of 115 items to be auctioned so far. These include a Liberty Safe donated by RDO Equipment Company; several quality firearms donated by Ann and Kevin Whitehall, Stan’s Merry Mart and Highline Grain Growers; a pellet grill donated by the Friends of the Fair; gravel, delivery and backhoe service donated by Chipman Construction; a guided Mule Deer Hunt donated by Far West Hunting Club, Double P Ranch and Foster Creek Cattle Company; a one-night stay at K Diamond K Guests Ranch donated by K Diamond K Ranch; ladies beauty baskets donated by the Beauty Shop and Ahna Coonan; WSU and UW tailgating baskets donated by Brooke Halvorsen and a Body Glove Performer 11 inflatable paddleboard donated by the NCW Fair.
The fair is still accepting donations. Contact the fair office at 745-8480 to make a donation.
The auction site will be located at friendsofthencwfair.maxgiving.bid.
Morley said funds from the event are used for capital improvements on the fairgrounds, and as the grounds are over 100 years old, there is a steady stream of projects that need attending to.
“We really depend on that money every year to (perform) any improvements on our grounds,” Morley said.
According to maintenance director, Ed Daling projects have been completed with proceeds from the event in the past few years include fitting the grandstand and rodeo arena with a new PA system and installing a sprinkler system for the main carnival area. Proceeds also provided matching funds for the new rabbit/poultry barn shelving and tables and for the new covered shelter for goats, sheep and swine.
Morley said the fundraiser is all the more important this year because last year’s event had to be canceled.
This year’s wish list includes re-wiring and new locks on the racehorse starting gates, repair of lighting in the racehorse stables, construction of a new rodeo announcer booth, construction of an outdoor stage, renovating the front of the goat/sheep and swine barns with red metal, and completing an electrical upgrade on the north end of the north grandstand.