Have you seen the thinning of trees on the Town of Waterville property going up McGinnis Canyon?
This fuels reduction project will be highlighted on a tour, July 17, beginning at 9 a.m. and over by noon. Mike Lesky, one of South Douglas CD supervisors and former forester, will lead the tour. Mike will discuss forest health, and what landowners can do to improve their property. Jill Thompson,Waterville Mayor, will talk about the Waterville project as well. We will meet at the Badger Mountain Ski Hill parking lot, at the bottom of McGuiness Canyon—where Baseline Road turns south to McGinnis (Badger Mountain Road) For more information call 509-745-9160