Waterville’s first annual Community Garage Sale held May 15 featured 40 garage sales spread throughout town and drew browsers from near and far.
The sale was sponsored by the Waterville Main Street Association.
The town was filled with traffic to such an extent that it could be difficult to find a place to park. Many said there were more people in town than they had ever seen. The weather was beautiful, making the garage sale browse a pleasurable way to spend a Saturday.
One of the sales was at the home of John and Alice Ruud. The Ruuds, who are both in their 90s, have lived in the same house for about 62 years, and as Alice Ruud said, they have collected a lot of stuff in that time.
Their daughters-in-law Michel and Teresa Ruud, and their daughter Carol Tillery helped them to sort through their things and get items priced and ready to sell. Grandchildren came on the day of the sale to help haul items. For the Ruuds the sale was a family affair and a fun type of family and community gathering, while at the same time the chance to pare down the contents of their home.
Noelle Evans of Badger Mountain was one of those who browsed at the Ruuds’ sale. Evans was carrying her son Colten, who is just short of two years old. Evans said she was especially looking for outside kids’ toys at the Waterville sale, but she spent some time looking through the Ruuds’ collection of vintage children’s books, including a Mother Goose book that she remembered having in her home when she was growing up.
Another Waterville family that were browsing on sale day were Anastazia and Ryan Burnett, with their children Dax, 8, Sully, 4, and Ella, 5 months.
The children enjoyed looking through a free box at a sale on Birch Street and finding some treasures to bring home.
Carol Cowling, coordinator for the South Douglas Conservation District, sat at a table in front of her office building on Chelan Avenue selling plants that were still left over from the district plant sale April 3.
Lisa Davies, vice-president of the Main Street Association, said that the sale started out as an idea to support downtown businesses. It was also a way to help people get their homes cleaned out and make a little money.
From the business perspective, it was great, according to Juanita Malone, owner of Pioneer Park Deli.
Malone said she was slammed with customers and wait times were up to an hour. At one point she had to close the deli for an hour in order to catch up.
Malone said that all of the restaurants were in the same boat.
“I was sending people to Eyvonne’s (Coyote Pass Café) and she was sending them to me,” Malone said.
A Friends of the Library Book Sale drew crowds and sold a large amount of the accumulated collection of books, according to treasurer Sharon LaCrosse.
In terms of helping people get rid of stuff, Davies said that the Main Street Association received positive feedback from those who had sales. People sold items ranging from travel trailers and motorhomes to household trinkets.
Davies said that the Main Street Association is planning to make the sale an annual event. She pointed out that it required very little work from the association, but produced a great return in terms of drawing people to town and providing something fun for people to do.
She wanted to thank all those who participated by organizing sales or by patronizing the sales, as well as all the businesses that opened their doors that day.
For all those who have items left over from their sales, the town’s spring cleanup and hazardous waste collection will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on May 22. For more information, contact town hall.