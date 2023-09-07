We have looked at transportation and travel in Douglas County, but all the hallmarks of the first historic mode of getting from here to there are now gone. People tend to choose the path of least resistance, and getting up and down vertical, rock-covered cliffs is not the easy way. Before scaling the cliffs, traveling difficult prehistoric trails, and taking dusty rides on a horse, or in a wag-on, the people traveling Douglas County used the Columbia River to travel north and south.

Meriwether Lewis and William Clark’s Corps of Discovery Expedition attested to the ad-vantages in river travel. But like the trails up the Douglas County breaks, travel on the Columbia was not for the faint of heart. The boat captains knew well how the river currents and eddies could change when the depth of the river rose as much as 10 feet in a single day. Rocky rapids and swift currents made crossing with a ferry difficult, and many ran with a cable to prevent being taken down river when the river ran high. The larger steam-powered river boats shared their own unique problems running the rapids as they traveled up-river. Several places in Douglas County provided rapids, which ran at a grade or class with a difficulty of 6. The rocks below the bend at Pateros and at Rocky Reach proved outright dangerous.



