We have looked at transportation and travel in Douglas County, but all the hallmarks of the first historic mode of getting from here to there are now gone. People tend to choose the path of least resistance, and getting up and down vertical, rock-covered cliffs is not the easy way. Before scaling the cliffs, traveling difficult prehistoric trails, and taking dusty rides on a horse, or in a wag-on, the people traveling Douglas County used the Columbia River to travel north and south.
Meriwether Lewis and William Clark’s Corps of Discovery Expedition attested to the ad-vantages in river travel. But like the trails up the Douglas County breaks, travel on the Columbia was not for the faint of heart. The boat captains knew well how the river currents and eddies could change when the depth of the river rose as much as 10 feet in a single day. Rocky rapids and swift currents made crossing with a ferry difficult, and many ran with a cable to prevent being taken down river when the river ran high. The larger steam-powered river boats shared their own unique problems running the rapids as they traveled up-river. Several places in Douglas County provided rapids, which ran at a grade or class with a difficulty of 6. The rocks below the bend at Pateros and at Rocky Reach proved outright dangerous.
In 1885, William Mitchell paid 50 cents to Indian Sam for a ride in his water taxi across the Columbia and back to Badger Mountain. When his horse overturned the canoe in a fast current, Mitchell dropped his gun belt with pistol and bullets into the river as he tried to save his new sad-dle. A person could choose to take a dugout canoe called the “Old Lady’s Ferry,” which a Native American woman operated. Or, you might take a ride in Long Jim’s dugout canoe near Brewster. At 30 feet long, the remains in the Fort Okanogan Museum are impressive. Of course, if you took the ferry at Moses Coulee, you might end up helping row yourself across the river.
The river boat operators did not like the ferries and thought them dangerous. Constant complaints and requests for the state of Washington to end the ferries demonstrate their disdain. But they had their own problems. The large rocks with iron mooring braces, ropes and winches, used to help navigate and stay the boats, provide a snapshot of the danger involved. The Selkirk ended her career when she crashed into the rocky shore and slid down the rapids at Rocky Reach before being safely beached. The North Star, Alexander Griggs and the W.H. Pringle sank in the same spot. The Chelan, Okanogan and, after salvage, North Star burned at their moorings in Wenatchee. The Camano twisted in the swift current off the Entiat landing and rolled over in 25 feet of water.
These dangers and mishaps run alongside of a fantastic record of shipping goods into Douglas County, moving wheat out, and providing transport to wagons, cars and people. But don’t think the ferries are only from a bygone day. The Orondo Ferry purchased an all-steel ferry in 1949 and continued to run into the 1960s.
