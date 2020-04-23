NCW — From water rights to promoting hydropower, state Rep. Keith Goehner hopes reelection to a second two-year term will allow him to keep working on legislation he’s introduced.
Goehner, R-Dryden, wants to keep his Position 1 seat in the 12th Legislative District, which covers Chelan and Douglas counties and parts of Grant and Okanogan counties. He announced his campaign last week.
One bill he sponsored this year that died in committee involved tax incentives for oil-free hydroelectric turbine technology. Another would have prohibited the transfer of water rights out of their original water resource inventory area.
“It’s a real concern for the people up in the Okanogan, and particularly the Methow area, ensuring that there’s water there for future needs and for the current residents,” he said in an interview. “Right now, there’s an opportunity for water to be leaving the basin. For most people, that doesn’t mean a lot, but for people that don’t have access — like the town of Twisp — for additional water, it’s critical for their existence. That’s one of the issues that I will continue to work diligently on.”
Goehner previously served four terms as a Chelan County commissioner. He said being in the Legislature is completely different, but he’s developed relationships there and gotten a clearer understanding of how processes work.
“I am always going to be an advocate for local government because those are the people ... that are on the frontlines,” he said. “They’re interacting with their constituents. The rulings they make or the decisions they make are scrutinized on a daily basis. ... I want to make sure those voices are heard.”
He also believes the state should be saving more money in the reserves so it can continue to provide services during economic downtimes.
“Whether it be with health care, whether it be with education, whether it be with infrastructure — there’s just so many things that we need to be sure are adequately funded before we move on and make other commitments,” he said.
Running against Goehner are Dr. Ann Diamond, a nonpartisan candidate from Mazama, and Adrianne Moore, a Democrat from Winthrop.
Candidate filing is May 11-15.