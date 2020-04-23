FOB Waterville
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Soft White Cash: $5.23
Club Cash: $6.73
May Price: $5.23
June Price: $5.26
Hard Red Winter: $5.30
Dark Northern Spring: $5.75
Barley 48#: $117
HighLine Grain Growers Inc.
Waterville
745-8551
