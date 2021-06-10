FOB Waterville
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Soft White Cash: $7.37
White Club: $7.37
August Price: $7.02
Hard Red Winter: $6.57
Dark Northern Spring: $7.71
Barley 48#: $187
HighLine Grain Growers Inc.
Waterville
745-8551
