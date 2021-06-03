FOB Waterville
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Soft White Cash: $7.27
White Club: $7.27
August Price: $6.87
Hard Red Winter: $6.60
Dark Northern Spring: $7.74
Barley 48#: $187
HighLine Grain Growers Inc.
Waterville
745-8551
FOB Waterville
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Soft White Cash: $7.27
White Club: $7.27
August Price: $6.87
Hard Red Winter: $6.60
Dark Northern Spring: $7.74
Barley 48#: $187
HighLine Grain Growers Inc.
Waterville
745-8551
Welcome to Business World, a monthly publication covering business in North Central Washington.
WENATCHEE — The dental industry has undergone a dramatic transformation as providers in the valley and across the state financially recover from the COVID-19 pandemic under new protocols and expectations. Read more
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription