FOB Waterville
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Soft White Cash: $7.29
White Club: $7.29
August Price: $6.89
Hard Red Winter: $6.16
Dark Northern Spring: $8.66
Barley 48#: $182
HighLine Grain Growers Inc.
Waterville
745-8551
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
FOB Waterville
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Soft White Cash: $7.29
White Club: $7.29
August Price: $6.89
Hard Red Winter: $6.16
Dark Northern Spring: $8.66
Barley 48#: $182
HighLine Grain Growers Inc.
Waterville
745-8551
Welcome to Business World, a monthly publication covering business in North Central Washington.
WENATCHEE — Workers looking for jobs, or a new career, have opportunities this summer in what is currently a hot job market. Read more
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription