WATERVILLE — Members of Our Kids WA argued Thursday that a recent retraction of a scientific article used to highlight the potential harm of wearing masks was politically motivated.
Twenty five of the organization’s members were attending the Waterville School Board meeting and six participated during the public comment period of the meeting. The organization wants parents to be able to decide whether their kids should have to wear a mask in schools, said Andreas Landon, Unmask our Kids WA spokesperson.
“We are pursuing freedom of choice for parents, not telling everyone to take masks off kids, but we should all be informed of the risks, as a parent you should be given the risks as to make the best-informed choice for your children,” states Landon.
After public comment, School Board Member Amanda Viebrock read a prepared statement on behalf of the school board that emphasized the need to comply with state Department of Health guidelines.
“This time is difficult, and we understand that masking is not agreed upon by all,” Viebrock said. “We also know that requirements have been rapidly changing over the past weeks and months, creating uncertainty in a really difficult time. We appreciate you advocating for your children and will do our best to represent students at Waterville.”
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal, issued a letter on July 29 that community actions that result in school boards violating the law would jeopardize school budgets and may result in the end of in-person learning this fall.
Unmask our Kids WA argued in the past that a June 30 article from the Journal of American Medical Association journal proved there were some dangers of carbon dioxide inhalation from mask wearing. On July 16, though, the magazine retracted the article due to problems with the device used to measure carbon dioxide levels and other reasons.
Unmask Our Kids WA believes that the retraction was politically motivated and not the result of questionable scientific methods. The organization cites an opinion piece from Dr. Ron Brown, which questions who raised concerns about the article that got it retracted, as proof.
During the school board meeting, the organization's members stayed away from the journal article and focused on discussing personal and religious reasons for opposing the ban.
Ahna Coonan argued at the meeting that the number of people opposed to forced masking in schools was much greater than those in attendance. She cited a petition that had accumulated 800 signatures in the Greater Wenatchee Area, 140 of which were from Waterville.
“We are here today not to come against you or to attack you, but to exercise our right and duty by voicing our concern around keeping students masked at school,” Coonan said. “We need to set the standard that we will always show up for our children and exercise our right and our duty in voicing our concerns.”