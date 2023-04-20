The sandy, volcanic, ash-filled soil around Douglas County is potent stuff. When you throw in some seeds and add some water you might get a potato the size of a football. Maybe that’s an exaggeration.
Adding water can be a problem. The early pioneers grew potatoes, and they were big. So big that the North Central Washington Fair got its start with a celebration called the Potato Carnival. But when the horticultural experiment in Douglas County met up with the abundance of water along the Columbia River, that rocky river bank became a potent fruit belt.
Most of the fruit bars along the Columbia are less than a mile wide and produce the best of the best fruit grown in the United States. In all fairness, the larger orchard plots at Rock Island, Desert Canyon, Beebe, and on the Bridgeport Bar along Lake Pateros are equally impressive.
According to Bill Luce, the seed for the first apple tree in the Pacific Northwest came from England. The Hudson Bay Company planted it in 1826 in Vancouver, Washington. Sadly, this tree died in 2020 at 184 years young. But the chicken came before the egg. To create orchards, orchardists needed seedling tree stock for their ranch. A person couldn’t walk into Costco and just pick one up. Nurseries needed to develop and grow rootstock in quantities large enough to create an orchard.
Grafted trees were brought to Oregon from Iowa in 1847 by Henderson Lewelling. But in 1854, Okanogan Smith wanted to get an orchard going in the Big Bend region, so he took a 300-mile trip on horseback to visit the Lewellings in Oregon. He returned with apple seedlings to plant near Oroville in 1854. The early nurseries that started up in Washington also received their grafting stock from the Lewellings. These nurseries posted advertising for their stock as early as 1854.
By 1893, the Washington Apple Commission listed 22 varieties of Apples grown in Washington, and at the turn of the 20th century, the C&O Nursery in Wenatchee stood ready to help orchardists along the banks of the Columbia River.
Among the early Douglas County orchardists, we need to mention the Beebe Orchard. It was the largest family-owned orchard in Washington in 1919 when it spent $75,000 to build the original Beebe Bridge. The company needed that bridge to move water through twin 12-inch flumes from its springs on the west bank to its orchard on the east bank.
In 1968, Grady Auvil of Orondo stood out as the number one orchardist in Washington. The 95-year-old Auvil family’s Gee Whiz Fruit brand began humbly with 22 acres of rock-strewn sagebrush purchased in 1928. Auvil Fruit Company is well-known for apples, pears, cherries, peaches, and nectarines.
One last honorable mention goes to a member of the Titchenal family from Waterville. He changed the way apples are shipped. Stacking them in bushel baskets on railcars created a nightmare in stacking and excessive damage. He designed the bushel apple box and traveled to Washington, D.C., to achieve an official designation from the Office of Weights and Measures to certify the apple box as one U.S. bushel. And the boxes were used for everything from stools to laundry baskets, and onward to race cars mounted on skates. I made mine into airplanes.
Reference
Luce, W.A., 1968, Washington State Fruit Industry, a Brief History. Good Fruit Grower.
