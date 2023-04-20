image (11).png

This photo portrays the size of produce grown in Douglas County. 

The sandy, volcanic, ash-filled soil around Douglas County is potent stuff. When you throw in some seeds and add some water you might get a potato the size of a football. Maybe that’s an exaggeration.

image (10).png

This photo shows the first Potato Carnival in 1911 in Waterville. 

Adding water can be a problem. The early pioneers grew potatoes, and they were big. So big that the North Central Washington Fair got its start with a celebration called the Potato Carnival. But when the horticultural experiment in Douglas County met up with the abundance of water along the Columbia River, that rocky river bank became a potent fruit belt.

20210418_123034 (2) (1).jpg

Auvil Fruit Company apple trees in bloom near Orondo. 


