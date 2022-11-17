Historian Jim Dullenty said almost everything written about Harry Tracy is malarkey. A 1982 movie about Tracy billed him as the “Last of the Wild Bunch” and featured him as a train robber. Except for Tracy’s name, that movie is malarkey.
The 1895 Wisconsin census places him in Chittamo as a bachelor neighbor to his mother. In the late summer of 1895, he became an outlaw when he stole $2 from a fellow threshing crew member in Dakota territory.
In 1896, Tracy worked as a lumberjack in a logging camp and built a cabin at Corbin Bay on Loon Lake, north of Spokane. Local legend claims he fled in a volley of gunfire when he was caught with a married woman. He never returned.
The barkeep in the Butte, Montana M & M Saloon recalled that in the winter of 1896-1897, Tracy frequented the bar and always had money. On July 10, 1897, Tracy was convicted of robbing a store in Provo, Utah. He escaped the Utah State Penitentiary on October 8, 1897.
A posse caught up with Tracy in the mountains around Brown’s Park where he killed Valentine Hoy, the leader of the posse. Law officers from Wyoming, Colorado, and Utah captured Tracy and jailed him in Hahn’s Peak, Colorado. Tracy escaped, was caught, and put in the better jail in Aspen. Tracy escaped again.
Tracy moved his operation to Seattle and settled into working as a petty thief in Seattle, Tacoma, and Olympia. He hooked up with David Merrill and they moved their operation to south Portland, where they robbed street cars and small businesses. Drunk, Merrill bragged about their operation and the next day the police were waiting. After a gun battle that wounded Tracy, he was arrested. He attempted another jailbreak and after capture was sentenced on March 22, 1899, to 20 years in the Oregon State Prison in Salem.
Tracy and Merrill convinced a prisoner being released to smuggle guns to them. They disappeared while being marched to work at 7 a.m. June 2, 1902. They shot their way out of the prison, killing three guards and wounding one prisoner.
They escaped into Washington, where legend says Tracy killed Merrill. But the badly decomposed body was later proved not to be Merrill.
In July 1902, Tracy engaged in several gun battles with Seattle law enforcement, where he killed four lawmen and one newsman.
On Aug. 1, 1902, he took two horses from a farmer in Wenatchee and continued east through Moses Coulee to Creston.
He rode into the Lou and Gene Eddy Ranch on Aug. 3, south of Creston, with a neighbor boy named George Goldfinch. On Aug. 5, Tracy let George go and he reported to a nearby rail station, where the telegrapher alerted the sheriff in Davenport.
A railroad foreman overheard the story and alerted his friends in Creston. The five of them rode out to the ranch where Tracy was working to roof a barn. Tracy saw them and fought a running gun battle in the grain field. Behind a large haystack rock, Tracy couldn’t stop the bleeding from the two bullet wounds in his leg. As he grew weak, he shot himself in the head and died on Aug. 5, 1902.
During his seven years as an outlaw, Tracy killed two citizens, five lawmen, and escaped jail five times. His life as a desperado lasted from October 1897 to August 1902. The Oregon State Prison in Salem cemented over his unmarked grave. Maybe they thought he would escape!
