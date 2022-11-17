image (1).png

The manhunt with bloodhounds in Salem, Oregon, the day after Harry Tracy escaped from the Oregon State Penitentiary.

 Provided photo/Douglas County Museum


Harry Tracy

Historian Jim Dullenty said almost everything written about Harry Tracy is malarkey. A 1982 movie about Tracy billed him as the “Last of the Wild Bunch” and featured him as a train robber. Except for Tracy’s name, that movie is malarkey.

The 1895 Wisconsin census places him in Chittamo as a bachelor neighbor to his mother. In the late summer of 1895, he became an outlaw when he stole $2 from a fellow threshing crew member in Dakota territory.



Harry Severns, or Harry Tracy, is pictured in an Oregon State Penitentiary booking in 1901.


