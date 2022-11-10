When new parents hold their baby, they usually have joy, pride, and hope for what their child will become and do in the future. And they may invest the best they have into helping their baby grow into a person in whom they can take pride.
But sometimes it takes very little for this world to bend a green sprout toward evil.
Harry Severns was born around 1875 into a respected pioneer family, where he was loved and trained up to become a reflection of his family’s values. His grandfather was a justice of the peace and his father was a forester. As a youth, Harry was known in the lumber camps as a hard working chore boy who loved his family.
In 1889, his father was elected treasurer of the newly formed school board and collected the funds for the construction and operation of a school. Then, he disappeared with the money. These events, or the attitudes that precipitated them, may have bent Harry in the wrong direction.
In 1894, Harry joined a threshing crew that took him to the Dakotas. One night, he asked to borrow $2 from a crew member so he could go to town. When he was refused, Harry took the money. For $2, Harry became an outlaw who was pursued by the sheriff and the threshing crew. After they posted the wanted poster in the Dakotas, he started going by Harry Tracy. He took the last name of his stepfather to save his mother, and especially his grandfather, from embarrassment.
Some of the dime novels called him the Mad Dog of the Wild Bunch. Though he ran with some of Butch Cassidy’s men, he was never part of the gang.
Harry was a petty thief who was jailed for killing the leader of the posse chasing him. He escaped a series of jails and began robbing businesses in Olympia and Tacoma before moving to Portland. He made the big time when he killed three guards and a prisoner escaping the Oregon penitentiary in Salem.
Harry set off panic across Washington while running from bloodhounds, lawmen, and the Oregon and Washington National Guards. On Aug. 1, 1902, he made it to Wenatchee, where he took two horses and crossed the Columbia River on the Motteler Bros. Ferry and rode through Palisades and Moses Coulee.
Chelan and Douglas counties were panic-stricken. Harry killed six men while escaping the hand of the law. His wanted poster placed an $8,000 price on his head. He was known to ride up to a homestead and announce “I am Harry Tracy.”
He used fear to force hospitality until he the posse tracked him down and shot him, after which he fatally shot himself, in 1902 on the Eddy ranch south of Creston.
