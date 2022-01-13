Old Man Winter made his first appearance of 2022 in a big way this past week. On Thursday, Waterville residents awoke to snow hiding their vehicles, stairs, and anything left outside. With a forecast of at least a foot of snow, Wednesday night’s storm overdelivered, shutting down our town as well the surrounding towns.
With no official location in our town reporting snowfall, residents reported 20-36 inches of accumulation depending on exposure to the open edges of town and whether their yards faced South (usually less accumulation) or North (usually more accumulation). Regardless of the amount of snow measured, pets ran outside only to disappear and kids fell backwards to make snow angels, only to be completely enveloped beneath the snow.
Residents were outside for hours, equipped with shovels, snow blowers, plows, and tractors digging out their own houses as well as their neighbors. The town also was quick to respond with its snow plows, which worked tirelessly to make our roads accessible.
Despite the strong response to the snow, the heavy accumulation had its longer term effects. Waterville School District announced its closure for Thursday at 4:30 a.m. when it became clear that the storm was not relenting. County offices closed for two days. The grocery store, although able to open, found its stock diminishing throughout the week as by Sunday evening only one of the mountain passes had reopened, allowing supplies to be shipped from the West side of the state. In fact, local restaurants and our school had the same problem as they did not get partial food shipments until Saturday. Pine Canyon, the main road connecting us to Wenatchee was quickly plowed, but freezing rain on Friday kept the roads slick through the weekend.
While life had almost completely returned to normal by Monday, slick roads and huge mounds of snow were still seen throughout town, limiting parking options in the downtown area.
On the positive side, the snowfall provided great insulation and water supply for our farmers' wheat crops and the heavy distribution of snow allowed Ski Hill on Badger Mountain to announce they will be able to open for their season this Saturday.
It is facts like these that help us remember that while a heavy snowfall brings challenges, it also brings us a lot to be thankful for.
