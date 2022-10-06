WATERVILLE — The Historic Preservation Commission hosted the Waterville Historic Property Owners Community meeting and a state historic consultant recently to discuss adding properties to a local registry.

An inventory last year of the town’s historical buildings showed 63 within the town limits, including 29 commercial buildings, 34 residences, and two ecclesiastical buildings. As a Certified Local Government through the National Park Service, Waterville is required to conduct such surveys, according to Waterville Mayor Jill Thompson. Another inventory is planned this year, focusing on homes, she added. 

Douglas County Bank

The Waterville Historic Preservation Commission could add the old Douglas County Bank at 100 N. Chelan Ave. to its inventory of historical places.
Rogers House Stalwick residence

The Waterville Historic Preservation Commission may add this home at 317 E. Walnut St. to its local historic inventory list if the owner agrees.
Centennial Feeds store

The Centennial Feeds/Captain Hood Wood pottery studio at 106 N. Chelan Ave. could be on Waterville Historic Preservation Commission's local historical places list. 


