WATERVILLE — The Historic Preservation Commission hosted the Waterville Historic Property Owners Community meeting and a state historic consultant recently to discuss adding properties to a local registry.
An inventory last year of the town’s historical buildings showed 63 within the town limits, including 29 commercial buildings, 34 residences, and two ecclesiastical buildings. As a Certified Local Government through the National Park Service, Waterville is required to conduct such surveys, according to Waterville Mayor Jill Thompson. Another inventory is planned this year, focusing on homes, she added.
The Waterville preservation commission is asking property owners whether they want to be on the local registry, which has just one listed so far, Blue Rooster Services, 100 W. Walnut St. The old Douglas County Bank at 100 N. Chelan Ave. could be another added to the inventory of historical places.
At the Sept. 28 meeting, Michelle Thompson, consultant from the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (DAHP), educated property owners about being on a local historical registry. Historical buildings are considered historical if they are 50 years or older, she said.
Thompson said properties listed individually on the national, state, and local registry are all voluntary, requiring owner consent. She said the purpose of being on a registry was to maintain the buildings, preserve community properties, and leave them in better shape than when they were found. She also said preserving Waterville was good for the local economy.
She noted financial benefits and grants are available for property owners on the local registry, including a 20% federal income tax credit. State grants available for renovation and building rehabilitation include the Historic County Courthouse Rehabilitation Grant Program, Historic Theater Grant Program, and Heritage Barn Rehabilitation Grant Program.
All of the town’s properties listed date to the late 19th and early 20th centuries, during the town’s initial development period. Although most of the buildings were altered by replacement of doors, windows and fabric, and stylistic updates, nearly all remain clearly recognizable as historical. Examples of those may be found in the Downtown Waterville Historic District, along Locust and Chelan streets, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
