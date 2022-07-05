IMG_20220702_105842093_HDR.jpg
A double-wide trailer that was burnt after a cooking fire on Friday. 

 For The Empire Press/Gloria Bond

Waterville firefighters responded to a house fire Friday that started when the homeowner was cooking a steak. 

The fire started at around 5 p.m. on the 100 block of South Green Street in Waterville, said Dale Jordan, Waterville fire chief. Fire District 1 and Fire District 4, Orondo, responded to the fire with three engines and about 15 fire fighters.

The fire was going strong when they got there and it took about an hour to get it under control, Jordan said. No one was injured.

"It was pretty extensive on the one end of the double-wide (trailer) the whole one end is pretty well burnt," he said. 

The fire district was able to connect to the city water line to suppress the fire and the weather was cooperative with low winds and cool weather, Jordan said. The smoke damage is extensive throughout the house. 



Tony Buhr: 509-664-7123

buhr@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @TonyBuhr

