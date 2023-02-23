Douglas county stands among the final homestead frontiers. Homes sprang up almost as fast as sagebrush between 1883 and 1920, and all those families needed the stuff of life, so towns grew at every convenient crossroads.
In 1900, homesteaders divvied up Douglas County into 5,064 parcels. I am aware of 26 towns that sprang up in those frontier days. No doubt there are others of which I am not aware. Among all the towns that sprang up, I know of a dozen that are historical footnotes.
But what about all those wonderful homes and families? Mechanization, drought, economic collapse, and greener grass on the other side of the county line moved people to sell out, and their homes and barns began melting into this high plains desert.
But one of the homes requires a closer look.
Built on a plan popular in the late 19th century, James Kinney built this home in 1914 as a monument of love. Kinney moved up to the mouth of McNeil Canyon in the late 1880s, where he owned a sawmill and did carpenter work around the area. But his rough-sawn pine lumber would not be used in building this home. The lumber and stained glass windows for this home were specially ordered.
When the load arrived on a railway flat car more than 17 miles away from the homesite, Kinney drove his team and wagon down to Mansfield and hauled it up the hill.
This home was his wedding present to his daughter and son-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. David Clyde Gallaher. Kinney also built a smaller version of the Gallaher home for himself in Waterville.
Gallaher’s homestead land patent application was approved on June 18, 1908. He continued to work his cattle and wheat ranch until he passed away in 1936. Ruth Gallaher remained in her home with one of her sons, until he married in 1942.
The Gallaher family continued to reside in the home until a modern home was built in 1948. They then used the historic Gallaher home as employee housing for several years.
Eventually, the eight-sided, three-story spectacle was registered in the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places. A Douglas County homestead on an isolated hill in the outback of North America became a historic home.
About 2,300 feet above sea level, the Gallaher house sat in the Dyer Hill portion of Douglas County until 1993. At that time, this historic home with 16 roof gables, elaborately decorated with finials and cornices, made a daring 17-mile move down to Bridgeport.
Purchased from the Gallaher family, the home was jacked up, and placed on dollies. Eight feet were removed from the roof to clear the 500,000-volt electric lines encountered on the path to its new location. The roof section was reconstructed using the original lumber. Little by little the Gallaher home has been restored to its original glory.
The home has 12 rooms with 9-foot ceilings and a circular staircase to the second floor. There are two bedrooms on the first floor with eight small bedrooms upstairs. The octagonal, dormered, 2,125 square feet of space creates odd-shaped rooms.
Information retrieved from the 1975 nomination form of the United States Department of the Interior - National Park Service National Register of Historic Places Inventory. The full story and complete collection of photographs may be viewed at www.douglascountymuseum.com.
