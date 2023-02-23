Douglas county stands among the final homestead frontiers. Homes sprang up almost as fast as sagebrush between 1883 and 1920, and all those families needed the stuff of life, so towns grew at every convenient crossroads.

In 1900, homesteaders divvied up Douglas County into 5,064 parcels. I am aware of 26 towns that sprang up in those frontier days. No doubt there are others of which I am not aware. Among all the towns that sprang up, I know of a dozen that are historical footnotes.



