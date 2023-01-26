jets

A Bombardier Q400 sits on the tarmac.

 Provided photo/Alaska Air Group

A version of this article previously appeared in The Wenatchee World. 

EAST WENATCHEE — Horizon Air plans to have its Embraer 175 jets debut landing at Pangborn Memorial Airport on Jan. 27, according to Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority director of airports, Trent Moyers.



Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?