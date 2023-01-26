A version of this article previously appeared in The Wenatchee World.
EAST WENATCHEE — Horizon Air plans to have its Embraer 175 jets debut landing at Pangborn Memorial Airport on Jan. 27, according to Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority director of airports, Trent Moyers.
This arrival marks almost a two-month delay after its expected arrival was anticipated in early December, as the Wenatchee World previously reported (bit.ly/3CW6sRW). When Horizon Air initially announced in March 2022 the planned deployment of the jets, the switch from Bombardier Q400 turboprops was earmarked for this month. However, the timeline was shortened in fall 2022 to December.
The Alaska Airlines newsroom stated the shift in scheduling was due to supply chain issues. Horizon Air and its sister carrier Alaska Airlines are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group. Equipment needed to service the E175, like air stairs and ground power, were delayed. According to Alaska Airlines, the December date was based on early projections prior to finalizing the Q400 date, which is Jan. 26.
The arrival of the jet signifies Pangborn’s retirement of the Bombardier Q400 turboprops that exclusively toted Pangborn Memorial Airport travelers to and from East Wenatchee. However, Horizon/Alaska is retiring all of its Q400s.
Prior to making the switch to a single fleet of E175 jets, Horizon Air operated 32 Bombardier Q400 turboprop aircraft and 30 E175 jets, according to the Alaska Airlines site. Horizon Air is projecting to acquire a fleet of 50 E175s by 2026.
“The jet is the perfect aircraft to serve Horizon’s regional network in the Pacific Northwest and beyond,” said Net Pieper, Alaska Airlines senior vice president of fleet, finance and alliances, in a press release. “Our guests will enjoy a consistent, three class cabin experience as they travel from smaller communities to catch flights across Alaska’s larger hubs.”
Moyers declined to provide comments on the arrival of the jets.
The E175 and Q400 can both carry 76 passengers, according to Alaska's website.
Turboprops have a slower maximum cruising speed in comparison to jets, which extends flight time, according to the National Aviation Academy website. Jets also boast a higher cruising altitude than turboprops, the site said, so “turboprops are also more susceptible to turbulence, noise and inclement weather.”
American Airlines has flights advertised on Expedia.com that list being operated by Horizon Air, to and from Pangborn, starting in February.
American Airlines told the Wenatchee World to contact Horizon for questions about using Horizon's jet. Horizon representatives told the World to contact American Airlines for comment.
Horizon operates one daily departure from Pangborn and one arrival daily from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
