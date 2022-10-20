Pine Canyon Wagon Trail.jpg.png

The Pine Canyon wagon trail is pictured. 

 Provided photo/Douglas County Museum

Flatlanders say people who live in the mountains are born with one short leg. It helps them make their way around the hills.

Therein is the problem. We zip through the 30 curves descending Pine and Corbaley canyons, but this is a modern convenience. Getting to Douglas County presented a problem in times gone by. It was closed in by basalt cliffs and an absence of wagon trails.



