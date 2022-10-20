Flatlanders say people who live in the mountains are born with one short leg. It helps them make their way around the hills.
Therein is the problem. We zip through the 30 curves descending Pine and Corbaley canyons, but this is a modern convenience. Getting to Douglas County presented a problem in times gone by. It was closed in by basalt cliffs and an absence of wagon trails.
In the spring of 1883, the Corbaley family traveled hard down Crab Creek and up from Ephrata (then Indian Graves) through Moses Coulee. They followed a Native American trail and crossed 20 miles of thick bunch grass to build at the foot of Badger Mountain.
The other path into Douglas County was the military road that ran from Fort Spokane to Fort Okanogan through Grand Coulee. The flats could be reached by boat, but ascending the breaks along the Columbia River required following Native American trails — a passage too difficult by wagon until those trails became roads.
The glowing reports published by the Big Bend Empire Press reached far and wide. In 1882, the Big Bend paper described open spaces and rich farmland for homesteading. This message was heard across the United States. The promise of land that grows an abundance of vegetables and beautiful women did attract settlers. But the perennial problem of transportation plagued the Plateau. The Empire Press was honest about the need to dig a well for water, but it did not admit the plague of prairie dogs or the absence of marked roads.
Getting anything to market required a worrisome wagon trip hauling the 1,000 or more pounds that could be pulled by a team of horses. Roads did come, but the dusty, grueling trip to Orondo by stage took four hours and caused plenty of blisters. Eventually, booking passage on a stage to Chelan or Wenatchee became possible.
When a person made it to the Columbia River, they could catch a steamboat or ferry and go most anywhere, but counting on a way to leave the river presented a conundrum. The Waterville tram enabled the transfer of goods to and from the steamboats on the Columbia River, but until the trains — and motorized cars and trucks in 1910 — travel and transportation required one short leg.
