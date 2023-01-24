Ian Dunn, whose deep voice and personable writing style were well-known in the Leavenworth area, died Saturday at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. He was 60.

His brother Charlie Dunn confirmed the death. Dunn was diagnosed with ALS in spring 2021 and died of complications related to the neurodegenerative disease. ALS, short for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, causes the brain to lose connection with the muscle.

Ian Dunn

Ian Dunn

Former World sports editor and staff writer


Pete O’Cain: (509) 664-7152

Tags

World news Editor

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?