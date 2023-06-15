MANSFIELD — Incumbent Mayor Clint Wall is running for Mansfield mayor in the 2023 general election against challenger Kris Neff.

As mayor pro tempore on the Mansfield City Council, Wall is finishing the term of mayor Tom Snell, who resigned last June.

Incumbent Clint Wall runs for Mansfield mayor
Clint Wall


