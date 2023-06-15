Incumbent Clint Wall runs for Mansfield mayor

MANSFIELD — Incumbent Mayor Clint Wall is running for Mansfield mayor in the 2023 general election against challenger Kris Neff.
As mayor pro tempore on the Mansfield City Council, Wall is finishing the term of mayor Tom Snell, who resigned last June.
Managing a tight budget, without dramatically raising taxes on the small town, is a priority, Wall said.
According to Wall, many of the residents are elderly and of moderate to low income.
“We deal with growth in little increments,” Wall said.
“As a council, we tried to keep rates in tax,” Wall added. “Like I said, fixed income, a lot of people are elderly. And to tell those people, ‘Your rates are going up 50 bucks,’ that is not acceptable to me. You know, I understand having to go up some, but to raise them in huge leaps and bounds, we (the city council) can’t do that.”
Wall plans to meet one-on-one with constituents in a Meet the Mayor program at the Mansfield town hall.
“If you want to meet with the mayor, and you have a problem, let's close the doors, and let’s talk it out,” Wall said.
Wall graduated from Mansfield High School and served on the city council for 24 years.
“I love this town,” Wall said. “I try to look for the best interests of this town at all times. I try to protect what we have, as much as we (the mayor’s office) can do. I feel I have the citizens' best interests in my heart.”
