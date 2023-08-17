The year is 1889. We could make it 1895, or for that matter 1911. But someone said, “Let’s go to the fair!” Sounds exciting. But in 1889 and 1895, getting to Waterville presented a sour pickle problem. It is not an hour or even a two-hour drive by car with the ability to go home after a long, hot day of sensory overload and stuffing all those tasty things in your mouth. From north, south, and west of Douglas County, a person needed to catch a ferry, then a stage coach. To be here for the fair required at least a full day of travel to the fair and home again. At the 1911 fair, you might come a little faster by train, but if you lived on the plateau, it might be a dusty two-day drive in a wagon.

When you arrived in Waterville, attending the fair presented another conundrum: Where will we clean up, change clothes, or sleep? The Big Bend Empire Press tells how the Waterville Commerce Club appointed a committee in the first week of October that planned, scheduled, and ran the Industrial Exposition of 1895 just four weeks later in the first week of November. This tight schedule hardly left space for making lodging reservations by mail. The week before the Exposition, the paper acknowledged all the homes and lodging were full but invited people to come anyway and camp. Then they added … a local farmer will deliver your supper!



