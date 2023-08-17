The year is 1889. We could make it 1895, or for that matter 1911. But someone said, “Let’s go to the fair!” Sounds exciting. But in 1889 and 1895, getting to Waterville presented a sour pickle problem. It is not an hour or even a two-hour drive by car with the ability to go home after a long, hot day of sensory overload and stuffing all those tasty things in your mouth. From north, south, and west of Douglas County, a person needed to catch a ferry, then a stage coach. To be here for the fair required at least a full day of travel to the fair and home again. At the 1911 fair, you might come a little faster by train, but if you lived on the plateau, it might be a dusty two-day drive in a wagon.
When you arrived in Waterville, attending the fair presented another conundrum: Where will we clean up, change clothes, or sleep? The Big Bend Empire Press tells how the Waterville Commerce Club appointed a committee in the first week of October that planned, scheduled, and ran the Industrial Exposition of 1895 just four weeks later in the first week of November. This tight schedule hardly left space for making lodging reservations by mail. The week before the Exposition, the paper acknowledged all the homes and lodging were full but invited people to come anyway and camp. Then they added … a local farmer will deliver your supper!
They did plan for a space in the businesses for women to clean up and change. But just imagine, this is November, when it can be 75 degrees or 25 and blowing sleet. It could be a hot and dusty trip over to Waterville and a blizzard on the way home. All this activity took place out in the open. It happened in the heart of Waterville. The streets, walks, and businesses became plugged up with people and animals. The North Central Fairgrounds did not come on the scene until 1914, so the Industrial Exposition and subsequent fairs took place in tents scattered around the business district. Livestock expositions, parades, and even the horse races ran down Locust Street.
A week before the Exposition began, the Big Bend carried a request from the Board of Trade asking people to bring anything and everything they might use for decorations and displays. Wood, cloth, anything you might imagine is needed to finish up the display areas. With this, they asked people to bring their handcrafts, fruit, vegetables, crop samples, and livestock to exhibit – they wanted and needed it all to create a successful carnival. Drama troupes, exhibitors, and stores created a carnival atmosphere with hot air balloons and acrobats.
With the 1897 Industrial Exposition, the Big Bend started referring to the event as the Douglas County Fair. This is also the first year in which we found a reference to the Big Bend Roundup. The contests which had become a part of each fair now had a handle onto which they tacked the word “rodeo.” As things became more organized and better planned, the problem of transportation and housing for the thousands who attended the Exposition, Fair, and Potato Carnivals persisted. The problem of finding an outhouse, a place to wash up, or to spend the night did not stop crowds of people from coming.
The power the North Central Washington Fair holds to stimulate social interaction, entertain, and educate is tremendous. Better still, you have another opportunity to participate and enjoy the County Fair next week!
