Highway 28 and Ninth Street in East Wenatchee, showing the new yellow divider in the middle of Ninth. Vehicles approaching from the north (at right) can now again turn left onto Ninth and reach downtown East Wenatchee businesses that way.

 Empire Press photo/Gabriel Garcia

EAST WENATCHEE — Southbound drivers on Highway 28 can once again turn left onto Ninth Street after locals expressed concerns about removal of the left turn option at the intersection at downtown East Wenatchee.

The turn was initially removed as part of a $1.9 million traffic project affecting the highway at Ninth, and a block length of Ninth itself, causing uproar from local businesses people who felt blindsided by the decision.



