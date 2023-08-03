Highway 28 and Ninth Street in East Wenatchee, showing the new yellow divider in the middle of Ninth. Vehicles approaching from the north (at right) can now again turn left onto Ninth and reach downtown East Wenatchee businesses that way.
EAST WENATCHEE — Southbound drivers on Highway 28 can once again turn left onto Ninth Street after locals expressed concerns about removal of the left turn option at the intersection at downtown East Wenatchee.
The turn was initially removed as part of a $1.9 million traffic project affecting the highway at Ninth, and a block length of Ninth itself, causing uproar from local businesses people who felt blindsided by the decision.
A modified turn lane was reopened July 11, with a flashing yellow arrow light on the highway, also known as Sunset Highway, as part of a trial run.
“The flashing yellow allows for the left-hand turn cycle to be shorter than it was under the old signal, which helps maintain some of the efficiencies that eliminating the turn provided,” Garren Melton, public works manager for East Wenatchee, wrote in an email Thursday.
Melton said the city and Washington State Department of Transportation will monitor the intersection through September to determine “whether the left-hand turn can remain long term.”
“If it is determined that the left-hand turn must be permanently eliminated, the City will provide as much notice as possible to potentially affected properties,” Melton wrote in a letter to businesses in the area.
Several businesses said they were caught off guard when the turn was removed in May, and they learned of the turn lane’s removal after the change had occurred.
A city notice on the project sent in January 2021 did not state removing the turn was under consideration.
Michelle Lewis, manager of the Clearwater Saloon & Casino in East Wenatchee, said her business saw an 18% decline in business the first month after the turn was removed.
The city and WSDOT hosted an open house on June 21 to discuss traffic modifications and take feedback on the project. Melton said after the open house the city and WSDOT ran an alternative analysis and agreed to try a modified left turn.
Lewis said July 13 city and WSDOT officials were receptive during the meeting and offered to work on addressing other concerns in the area, including a lack of parking and drainage issues.
Melton said the city is evaluating “options to add more diagonal parking stalls to increase the supply of easily accessible spaces” with the hope to install them in the fall.
“It’s appreciated with all of the businesses around here,” Lewis said. “We all really appreciate it, and we feel heard.”
Lewis also praised Melton’s communication during the process.
“This has been a great opportunity to collaborate with our local businesses, and has led to some excellent conversations about how the city and downtown can work together in the future,” Melton said.
While the city and WSDOT anticipate the trial period to run through September, it could end earlier “if safety issues are observed.”
“The City’s intention is for this movement to remain until the intersection can no longer support it due to negative effects on SR-28,” Melton wrote in a letter to businesses in the area.
