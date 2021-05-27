The city of East Wenatchee is excited to announce that the Les Schwab Classy Chassis Parade, sponsored by Les Schwab & Town Toyota, is on June 11 at 6 p.m. The parade starts at Eastmont Community Park, travels down Grant Road and turns onto Valley Mall Parkway, ending at 11th Street.
Come out and enjoy vintage cars, trucks, motorcycles, muscle cars and more! This is a fun and free event for the whole family!
For more information or to register your vehicle, please visit EastWenatcheeWa.gov or call 509-886-6108.