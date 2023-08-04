Proposition 1, for a special levy in support of Public Hospital District No. 1 of Okanogan and Douglas counties, was on its way to approval in the Aug. 1 primary election.
Proposition 1 asked voters for a one-year excess tax levy “for the maintenance, development and expansion of the District’s health care facilities and services, including Three Rivers Hospital,” the voters pamphlet stated.
The measure would in 2024 collect $1,145,000. The estimated levy rate is 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. This sum would be in addition to the district’s regular tax levy.
The ballot tally as of Aug. 3 showed a large majority of votes in favor: 1,897, or 69%, approved the measure; 851, or 31% disapproved. Among voters in Douglas County, the voting as of Aug. 3 was even – 190 for and 190 against.
Election officials forecast the final ballot count and certification for Aug. 15.
In the race for a Bridgeport School District No. 75 director position, three candidates split the vote closely. In the combined totals as of Aug. 3 from Douglas and Okanogan counties, Kate McPherson garnered 71 votes, or 35% of the ballots counted. Matt West had 70 votes, or 34% of the total. Votes for Jean Hardie totaled 60, or 30%. Two ballots were write-ins.
The race for a director position in Ephrata School District No. 165 likewise had three candidates. In the combined total of voting from Douglas and Grant counties as of Aug. 3, Mike Fleurkens led with 695 votes, or 41%. Jordan Hansen garnered 625 votes, or 37%. Shawn Cardwell had 368 votes, or 22%. There were four write-in ballots.
