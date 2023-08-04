Proposition 1, for a special levy in support of Public Hospital District No. 1 of Okanogan and Douglas counties, was on its way to approval in the Aug. 1 primary election.

Proposition 1 asked voters for a one-year excess tax levy “for the maintenance, development and expansion of the District’s health care facilities and services, including Three Rivers Hospital,” the voters pamphlet stated.



