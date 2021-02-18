Waterville resident Sharon LaCrosse began 2020 with the resolve to produce 52 weeks of stitchery during the year. She started on Jan. 1 and worked to complete a 5-inch by 5-inch piece each week. At the time she had no idea that 2020 would give her so much material and emotions to work through with her needle and thread.
Some of these pieces are now on display in the Waterville Library window as part of the first of six community art displays planned by librarian Amy Larsen for 2021. Larsen plans to run the displays every other month. The theme of the first display is “six by six.” It calls for art about the size of six inches by six inches, an allusion to the six-foot social distancing rule that we have lived by during the pandemic.
Larsen said she hoped participants would create pieces of that size to show something of where they were emotionally and what they had been doing to cope during the pandemic.
As part of the display Larsen has posted a sign to define what being creative is and to encourage all residents to think outside the box in terms of what they do that is creative and artistic.
“There are a lot of people who do creative things and they are being an artist,” Larsen said.
Larsen hopes that the exhibits can represent artists of all ages, both genders and all walks of life. She also hopes they can represent many different mediums and forms of creativity.
LaCrosse has four of her squares in the display. These include a piece that she created during this September’s fires that reflects a sense of loss. There is also an illustration of our present nemesis, the tiny coronavirus.
“It took on a different meaning,” La Crosse said of the 52-week project following the appearance of the pandemic in March.
The pieces are now completed and have been used in various projects or given away to friends. Some are rotated through a picture bracket that she has in her home.
“It makes my heart happy,” LaCrosse said of the results of her year-long labor.
Lisa Davies has included a quilt block that represents a year of using up old scraps from her dresser drawer as a way to make use of her time during the pandemic.
Mike Davies entered fishing lures. Davies, who learned to fish during childhood summers spent at his grandparents’ fishing resort, continued his lifelong habit of fishing during 2020. Davies said he has gotten into making lures in the past two to three years.
Joyce Huber has masks in the display. These represent a project that consumed her sewing time during 2020.
Together with others in the Waterville Cares group she made more masks than she ever tried to count and these were distributed in Waterville, to the VA hospital in Spokane and to friends and family across the U.S.
“It was an effort to keep the community safe,” Huber said.
The current display will be in the library window through February. The theme of the next exhibit will be “Recycled Art” and will be open to projects made from recycled materials. The deadline for submissions is March 27.
Larsen said that Waterville Library will be opening up to 30-minute masked visits beginning Feb. 16. For more information about library hours or the art exhibits contact the library at 745-8354.