Diane Polson came to the Waterville Library on Nov. 3—the first day it was re-opened to the public since it closed due to the pandemic in the middle of March.
Polson said she usually gets all her books by mail order, but she happened to see the book she wanted was available at the Waterville branch, and she decided to come in to get it.
“I will be back again,” Polson said after collecting her book from librarian Amy Larsen.
The library opened with some reduced hours and different expectations for library use.
Saturday hours were added to the schedule, which is something Larsen said she has wanted for a long time.
In exchange, the library will be closed on Mondays.
The NCW library system is promoting the libraries for “transactional services” during the pandemic, Larsen said.
The computers and printer are available for use, and people can come in to get books, periodicals, and newspapers to check out.
There are no tables in the reading area, and the toys are all put away. The library doesn’t want to encourage people to linger. The maximum time of a library visit is limited to 30 minutes and patrons and staff are required to wear masks. Needless to say, the library won’t be holding special programs, like guest speakers, movies, or children’s programming during this time.
Larsen said the library system is looking for different ways to engage patrons.
An example is Larsen has painted a poem on the front window and is emphasizing an attractive, seasonal window display that changes regularly. People can take time to read and digest the poems and artwork, and to browse the reading suggestions in the window.
“We want to show people that you can still use the library. It’s just a little different,” Larsen said.
The Friends of the Library book sale area is still open for browsing and purchase of books.
Patrons are encouraged to return books to the outside book drop, even during hours in which the library is open. This is because the materials have time to sit in the book drop before being handled by the librarian, thus reducing the risk that the virus could be transmitted on library materials.
Larsen said that the library will continue to adapt to the pandemic situation and look for ways to provide library services to its patrons.
For a complete list of library hours see the Waterville Public Library page on the NCW libraries website or call the library at 745-8354.