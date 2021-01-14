Members of the Waterville Lions Club met on Jan. 13 to discuss the possibility of opening the Badger Mountain Ski Hill on Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend.
As the meeting was after the press deadline for the Empire Press, those interested should check the ski hill website at skibadgermt.com for information on if the ski hill will open and on the pandemic-related precautions in place.
The ski hill runs under the auspices of the Lions Club. Club Secretary Michel Ruud said Jan. 8 that under the arrangement that allows the Ski Hill to use Lions Club liability insurance, the club needs to provide food. So the club members will need to be looking into how they can provide food in compliance with state regulations for food service establishments during the current phase of the pandemic.
Lions Club president Linda Daling said that she was in contact with the Chelan-Douglas Health District to get information on the regulations.
Daling and Ruud said that another issue is finding volunteers to staff the hill. They can’t be sure that they will have enough volunteers until they pole Lions Club members at the meeting.
On Jan. 8 the Ski Hill website said that the hill had a base of about 20 inches of snow and grooming had started.
“I hope it works out,” Daling said of the potential opening.
The ski hill is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays during its time of operation, which varies depending on snow conditions.