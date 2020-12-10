Since the pandemic hit the region last spring, the Waterville Food Bank has not been accepting donations. Prepackaged food has been supplied by Second Harvest and distributed by the Washington National Guard, according to food bank director Cathy Peirolo.
Feeling like the holiday season would not be complete without a chance to donate to the hungry and needy, some locals got their heads together.
Diane Petersen noticed on Facebook that Lighthouse Christian Ministries had a need for paper products, non-perishable food items, cash, and gas cards.
Petersen and Susan Mittelstaedt organized a drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 2.
The aim was to fill up the back of Randy Mittelstaedt’s flatbed truck with the needed items and drive them down to Lighthouse Christian Ministries in Wenatchee.
The drive was announced to all the Waterville churches, to the P.E.O. and the Lions Club, Petersen said.
By 10:30 a.m. the bed of the truck was covered with packages of toilet paper, paper towels, Kleenex, and lots of food items. The Lions Club had given $400 in cash.
Peg Schmidt, a member of the Lions Club, came by to make a personal donation of a box of toilet paper, a package of spaghetti noodles, and cash.
Schmidt said she has donated to Lighthouse Christian Ministries before and wanted to participate in the drive because she has a strong sense of the importance of this non-profit.
“I just know that they’re very vital to the Wenatchee Valley with all their services that they provide,” Schmidt said.
Peirolo said the pre-packaged food arrangement will stop at the end of December and the Food Bank will start accepting donations again.