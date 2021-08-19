The young country trio, The Prairie Girls, provided musical entertainment at the Waterville Farmer’s Market this past Saturday.
Dakota Grillo, Abbie Smoke, and Olivia Smoke entertained those lucky enough to be at the market for about half an hour. It was also live streamed on Facebook. The girls sang a playlist of country hits that included Jolene by Dolly Parton, Country Roads by John Denver, Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Ol’ Days) by The Judds, and Travelin’ Soldier by The Dixie Chicks.
Although soft spoken when being interviewed, the trio was not shy up on the stage. They sang with the confidence of seasoned musical artists. The group has a beautiful twang that is a mixture of what one may find in country and folk music. It is reminiscent of classical country music artists, but their sound is still unique to the trio. It is the perfect mixture of a sound that is familiar and new at the same time. The girls’ harmony is so complementary to each other and their voices powerful enough that they do not need electric instruments to fill in the gaps, instead utilizing instruments of the acoustic variety. Dakota and Olivia also showed off their instrumental talent playing the mandolin and guitar respectively throughout their performance.
Sitting down with the trio shortly after the performance the girls talked about how they became a group. The group got together to hang out and do something they all enjoyed. They have been singing together for about three years, but two years ago, the girls found their group performing at multiple locations including the NCW Fair, Waterville Days, and even at a Wenatchee Wild hockey game. Then, as COVID-19 caused a shut down at venues throughout Washington, they went on hiatus. Now that events are reopening the girls are beginning to perform again.
All three enjoy singing together and are having fun together. They seem to have music in their blood as all three are daughters of members of the popular local band Jumpers Flats.
Dakota credits spending time with her dad for getting her into music.
“My dad’s always played guitar and I’ve always sang with him,” said Grillo
Olivia also got involved in music through her dad.
“I have been singing for probably as long as I can remember. I have always enjoyed singing. My dad sings and plays piano and guitar and so I learned a little bit of piano, a little bit of guitar, and took voice lessons a very long time ago with Dakota,” said Olivia.
Meanwhile, Abbie found her love for music a little more recently. She found herself getting into singing about three years ago when the group started to hang out with her friend and her sister.
The Prairie Girls are not done performing this summer. They will be performing at the NCW Fair on Aug. 28 at 6:30 pm. While the girls claim that they are opening for their dads’ band, their proud fathers insist that they are instead closing for the girls. Indeed, The Prairie Girls put on a very entertaining show that belies their young ages and good things appear to be heading their way.