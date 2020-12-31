On Dec. 11, the FDA approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine as part of President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed. The initiative was launched in May to help support companies in the development, manufacturing, and initial distribution of initial vaccine doses. Within less than a week Confluence Health in Wenatchee received 1,170 doses of the vaccine and quickly began vaccinating front-line medical workers who help to treat COVID-19 patients. Ever since it was announced that the vaccine had received FDA approval, there has been curiosity about how people would physically react to it. Two Waterville residents who were among the initial recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine agreed to a set of three interviews over five weeks to discuss any side effects they experience from the vaccine series.
Tera Williams and Kate James were both selected to receive one of the initial doses because their roles as Registered Nurses in the ICU and PCU departments have required them to regularly deal with COVID-19 positive patients since the outbreak began earlier this year. While they have heard about the typical reactions to the Pfizer vaccine, they were not entirely sure how their bodies would react to the new vaccine.
Before being given the vaccine, both women were given an information package about the medication that provided answers to some frequent questions about the medication. The packet listed normal side effects as: injection site pain, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, fever, injection site swelling and redness, nausea, feeling unwell, and swollen lymph nodes. It also listed rare, but severe allergic side effects that show up within a few minutes to one hour after receiving a dose. These rare side effects include difficulty breathing, swelling on your face and throat, a fast heartbeat, a bad rash all over your body, and dizziness and weakness. Tera pointed out that these rare side effects can occur with a lot of vaccines and medications and are not unique to this vaccine.
Both Tera and Kate did not note anything out of the norm in receiving the vaccination. Except, Kate noted “Everybody giving out the vaccine was super excited about it.” Tera also noted that she had to remain under direct observation for 15 minutes after being given the shot.
Within a few hours of receiving their first shots, both Kate and Tera experience sore arms at the location of the injection. Tera was still experiencing the arm pain 48 hours after her shot, but she said she often experiences a sore arm for several days after receiving other vaccinations.
Kate did not note any other side effects, besides her sore arm, after the first 24 hours. However, Tera had a foggy head for about 30 minutes approximately two hours after receiving her shot. She compared it to having one or two servings of alcohol, but it went away much more quickly. Tera was feeling normal as well, aside from her sore arm, when I followed up with her one and two days after her shot.
Both Tera and Kate recognize that a small percentage of the people who receive this new vaccine will have serious side effects. But they note that this is common with all vaccines and not unique to the new COVID-19 vaccine.
While both women appear to be having a normal reaction to their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, they are connecting with other people who are receiving initial doses as well to educate themselves on typical reactions and to help the CDC ensure that the vaccines are as safe as testing data shows they are. This is happening through the website vsafe.cdc.gov, which allows those who receive the initial COVID-19 vaccinations to share their experiences.
As for Tera and Kate, they both hope that their reactions to the rest of the vaccination series are as uneventful as their first 48 hours.