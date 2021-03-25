During the March 15 Waterville Town Council meeting, Mayor Jill Thompson reported Elite Logging & Excavation was storing some logs on the town’s Badger Mountain property while waiting for the Pine Canyon Road to reopen. These would be hauled to the mill soon.
It was also storing some smaller logs it would be pulping for a minimum profit. Thompson said the removal of these crowded, older trees was necessary for achieving the overall park-like effect that had been desired for tree health and fire prevention.
Thompson said she doesn’t have an overall picture yet of the amount of profits the logging operation brought in for the town. She believes the profits will be enough to pay for the town’s share of the non-commercial thinning project that will be undertaken with the National Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in the spring. It may also pay for wildlife enhancements on the property and some small park improvements.
Later in the spring, the company will continue with some logging near a spring that had not received clearance from the Department of Natural Resources at the time of the initial logging.
Thompson said the logging effort was successful in reducing fire danger on the mountain, and she said she hopes other nearby property owners will consider a similar thinning project.
Thompson said the town and the Park and Tree Board will be looking at the land to see how the town can use it for its full potential in terms of recreation and wildlife habitat. She said there are plans to increase the diversity of tree species by planting some larches on the land.
In other matters, the council voted to approve a custom website package with Municode.
The package will improve ease of use and navigation on the town website and will include a searchable base according to subject and category. There will be a mega menu instead of drop-down lists. The website will be able to store multiple documents and online fillable forms. There will be an e-notification service to alert subscribers of important urgent developments.
The new website should be available in four to five months.
The cost of the package will be locked in at $4,775 per year for the next four years, which will include an amortized implementation fee of $8,300; a $2,100 annual hosting, maintenance and customer support fee and a $600 fee for the e-notification package. After the first four years, the town will only need to pay the annual fees for the website.
In other matters, the council made some revisions to the garbage policy. Private non-commercial customers will be limited to renting dumpsters for three months. Thompson said this change was necessary because some people were using the dumpsters for extended periods of time and dumpsters were not available for other customers who needed them.
Thompson also suggested the council work on revising the Municipal Code as it pertains to garbage. This will include eliminating outdated language and mention the rates within the code. In this way, the council will be able to adjust rates by resolution, rather than by changing the code. Thompson is working to get all the town’s rates listed on a master fee schedule.
The council voted to include $37,853 in expenditures for the design of the new sewer collection system into a Department of Ecology loan contract for $85,000. The expenditures had occurred before the loan contract had taken effect.
The council expressed approval for a well and wastewater telemetry system offered by Correct Equipment for $45,302. The failure of a newly installed pump last year was blamed on poor telemetry and the town had received a recommendation it move to a modern, cloud-based system. The installation of the new system will necessitate installing a variable frequency drive on each of the nine wells. Thompson said about half of the wells already have this type of drive. She said she believed the cost of the telemetry system and variable frequency drives could be funded with town reserves and grants.
Before moving forward with the contract, utility superintendent Marty Ramin will check references from nearby cities and towns that are using a telemetry system installed by Correct Equipment.
The members of the Waterville Historic Preservation Commission recently met at the Douglas County Museum to learn more about the history of older homes and buildings and their historical significance. This research is part of the process of an inventory that the group is taking of the historic buildings in town. A consultant, funded by a grant from the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation, will assist the group in making the inventory.
Thompson shared some statistics on Covid vaccination rates in Douglas County from the Chelan-Douglas Health District Board of Health, of which she is a member. She said that 28% of residents had received at least their first vaccination, and 16% of residents had received both vaccinations.
Councilmember Cody Preugschat asked about the possibility of having a mobile vaccination clinic come to Waterville. Thompson said that she would email Board Director Luke Davies about this possibility.
After some discussion, the council decided to continue to meet via Zoom as the county moves to Phase 3 of Governor Inslee’s phased opening plan. It was believed that social distancing might be difficult to enforce at public meetings.
Thompson reported that the Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority has contracted with a company to repave the Waterville Airport.
The town will be accepting applications for 2021 swim pool lifeguard staff through March 31. Applications are available at town hall and at Waterville High School.
The CVCH Mobile Health Clinic will be coming to the United Lutheran Church parking lot on March 31 and April 29 for primary medical care services. For more information see the CVCH website at cvch.org or call (509)662-6000 to make an appointment. Care is provided on a sliding scale for those without insurance.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on April 5.