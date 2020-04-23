Amy Larsen was gardening around the Waterville Historic Hotel the evening of April 16 when she first became aware of smoke rising from Kopey’s Garage across the street.
Someone at the scene told her 911 had been called. She then called her partner, Dave Lundgren, who owns the hotel.
They moved their vehicles to leave plenty of room for fire trucks and brought out their hoses from the shop in case they should need them to protect the hotel. Then they stayed on hand to watch what the fire was going to do.
“We were just so lucky that it was really calm and that the fire was, for the most part, contained,” Larsen said. “If it had been windy I think it would have been a major problem.”
She said one of the scariest moments was when the fire started moving toward the tall ponderosa pines in Pioneer Park.
The next day was filled with shock and grief.
“It (Kopey’s Garage) was such a big part of our daily lives,” Larsen said. “Every time you looked out of the window, every time you went outside, it was there. To have it all of a sudden be gone is a loss.”
Larsen said a lot of other people in town seemed to share this grief. Many came throughout the day Friday just to look at what was left.
“It was almost like having a wake,” she said.
Larsen, who is president of the Waterville Main Street Association, said the impact on the face of Waterville is huge.
She remembers that hotel guests used to sit on the porch and look over at the garage and think of the possibilities. They often turned to fantasizing what they would do with the building if they were to buy it. Some suggested a bazaar with little shops inside, and others suggested an antique car museum.
“There was always the potential, but now there is no potential,” Larsen said. “It will never be rebuilt. It will never be what it was.”
Larsen said it is a powerful lesson on the value and irreplaceable nature of older buildings.
The hotel, built in 1903, is about the same age as the garage.
“You take a lot of safeguards to try to make sure you do things that are safe,” Larsen said. “You pay attention to not having hazards. You are always kind of vigilant.”
Larsen said the Main Street Association doesn’t have a regulatory role in managing buildings around town, but rather tries to promote interest in older buildings and an awareness of the relationships between the buildings and the community. They try to be there to offer suggestions, to educate and to get more people involved.
Waterville Mayor Jill Thompson said Monday that the town funded an emergency abatement project that began Friday. The project involved knocking down the building’s walls, which Thompson said was done by Pipkin Construction.
Marty Ramin, the town’s utility superintendent, helped clear the roadway and sidewalks and a fence was installed around the site. Thompson said the cost for this mitigation work would be about $5,000.
Thompson said the Kope family, which owns the building, was unable to take on the task at this time.
“That is part of our town’s responsibility: to keep our citizens safe from that hazard,” Thompson said.
She said details of the rest of the cleanup project will need to be worked out in future months. The town will be working with state agencies for help on how to proceed, especially given the toxic nature of many of the items that were burned. The cost will ultimately need to come from the owners, but the legal and financial details of that have yet to be worked out.