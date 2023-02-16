Love albums

A few old albums at the Douglas County Museum show some cards and other memorabilia. 

 Empire Press photo/Earl Cater

Digging through the donated items in the Douglas County Museum is an entertaining adventure. I find historic items fascinating. But one day last week, personal items caught my eye. We have a large collection of albums, notebooks, and scrapbooks pasted full of memories. They were kept, treasured — preserved.

Gently turning fragile pages from a century ago begs a question: What moved these folks to save these things? It’s that “why” question that lies at the center of the universe. I soon realized someone loved these items. So, I asked, what did love mean to them?