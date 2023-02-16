Digging through the donated items in the Douglas County Museum is an entertaining adventure. I find historic items fascinating. But one day last week, personal items caught my eye. We have a large collection of albums, notebooks, and scrapbooks pasted full of memories. They were kept, treasured — preserved.
Gently turning fragile pages from a century ago begs a question: What moved these folks to save these things? It’s that “why” question that lies at the center of the universe. I soon realized someone loved these items. So, I asked, what did love mean to them?
Love is one of those airy things with a nebulous meaning. It was in July 1967 that the Beatles wanted to give a clear message to the world declaring love is everything. They sang, “All you need is love, love. Love is all you need.” Then, in November 1969, it was The Archies who sang about love for a girl. “Sugar, ah honey, honey…” they sang on, “I just can't believe the loveliness of loving you.” I shook my head — the loveliness of loving you? I think I’m confused.
Since these deeply personal albums represent someone’s love for something and this week marks the end of Saint Valentine’s week (Feb. 14), I decided to take a look at love. And I asked, what does that word mean, anyway?
The Beatles were singing about world peoplehood and how everyone should just get along. But The Archies were using the same word to sing about feelings for a girl. Then, I saw all those hearts and flowers on social media about someone’s dog, cat, or kid.
One definition declared that love is the funny feeling you get when you feel like you have never felt before. But the etymological root of love means to care. So, if we love something or someone, we care, and that might be a little, a lot, or something twisted.
In simple terms, love is what we say it is.
My investigation came down to this — delight is at the root of that thing we call love. When we delight in something or someone, our expressions of love are extensions of our delight.
Armed with a better understanding, I took another look at these albums. I could see in one that as a hostess, one dear lady delighted in her guests. She kept the fancy little name cards women used to give their hostesses when they attended an event. She pasted them up along the side of small greeting cards, expressions of caring friendship, and valentines. She delighted in these people and kept a remembrance of their relationship. From the size of the album and the number of name cards, it became clear she treasured people and loved serving them.
Another heavy album contained newspaper articles about friends and family pasted edge to edge, from front to back. One heartrending album was edge-to-edge full of small, single-page greeting cards from her grandchildren, then her children. Next, the cards came from her husband, and finally from her extended family. It is interesting to note that none of these albums collected articles about politics, sports, or news. They were all about people who were treasured and by extension, loved.
It is sad, and I hear it every week. “Will you look at my mom’s stuff? I am near the end of my life and want it preserved. But my children don’t want their grandparent’s stuff. They just don’t care.”
It may be a cacophony to say I love you, and then not care about the things important to you. During these times, there is a huge, sucking vacuum in the preservation of our history that starts with an absence of delight.
If you don’t do anything else this week, delight in someone. That is where love begins. And the absence of delight is where it ends.
