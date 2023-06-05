WATERVILLE — Loyd Smith, a local Waterville business owner and town council member, is running for Waterville mayor in the upcoming general election against incumbent Jill Thompson.
“Need for a change," Loyd Smith said. "I always believed to be very involved in the community, and felt I could serve the community in that (mayoral) capacity with my background experience."
Smith has served on the Waterville Town Council since 2014. He has lived in Waterville since 2009, and opened the local barbershop in 2011.
The council needs guidance to develop and protect the community as a whole, Smith said.
There are lots of grants to help the Waterville community that need to be accelerated to see more active improvements, Smith said.
“Right now, the sewer treatment plant that should have been well under construction has been delayed,” Smith said. “I want to see that get rekindled and reactivated. We desperately need a new sewer treatment plant.”
Enforcing the ordinances to clean up the appearance of parts of town, like the old Ford garage that burned down in 2020, is a priority, Smith said.
Re-establishing Waterville Days, a traditional event that attracts people from the east and west in the state, is important, Smith said. Waterville Days was canceled in 2020 in part due to COVID-19 restrictions and was never rekindled.
“I have nothing against the farmer’s market program that is going on right now, but that can be in addition to Waterville Days,” Smith said.
Smith sees his leadership and willingness to commit to the community as his strongest mayoral traits.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone