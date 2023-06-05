WATERVILLE — Loyd Smith, a local Waterville business owner and town council member, is running for Waterville mayor in the upcoming general election against incumbent Jill Thompson.

Portrait of Loyd Smith

Loyd Smith

Waterville mayoral candidate

“Need for a change," Loyd Smith said. "I always believed to be very involved in the community, and felt I could serve the community in that (mayoral) capacity with my background experience."



Kal Cummings: (509) 665-1172

cummings@wenatcheeworld.com

 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?