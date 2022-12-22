Mansfield School District music teacher and program director Howard Picard leads the high school band and elementary students with a rousing rendition of "Jingle Bells" to see if Santa Claus would hear it from the North Pole and come to the school Christmas concert Dec. 13.
Rowen and Arabella Hall visit with Santa Claus Dec. 7 after the Mansfield School District Christmas concert.
Empire Press photo/Adrienne Douke
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield community kicked off the holiday season with Christmas-themed events, including a cookie exchange and Mansfield School District’s Christmas concert and door decorating contest.
The cookie exchange was Dec. 7 in the Mansfield Community Church basement. Cookie exchanges are a holiday tradition in Mansfield that always include fellowship, fun and food. A baked potato buffet was served with pretzel cherry cheesecake for dessert. Everyone brought two dozen cookies and during the exchange they got to choose from a wide variety of delicious treats. Pictures were taken in front of the Christmas tree, which brought abundant laughter and holiday cheer.
Mansfield School District started the week of Dec. 14 with a Christmas-themed dress code. A Christmas concert Dec. 13 featured the high school band led by school music director Howard Picard. Pre-kindergarten through 12th-graders performed to produce the show. Old favorites were sung, such as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” and “O Christmas Tree."
Levi Asmussen, a parent of one of the students, said the show was very good.
“It was a great Christmas concert. The kids did an awesome job,” Asmussen said.
Santa Claus showed up when everyone in the audience began singing “Jingle Bells.” Santa stayed afterward for kids and adults to sit beside him or on his lap and tell him their special Christmas wishes while cameras flashed. Candy canes and oranges were given out afterward.
Picard said he was pleased the music lessons for the concert were learned well. He said the high school band played with enthusiasm and the elementary students sang their hearts out.
“My students were enthusiastic and eager to apply the skills I have been teaching them, and they played and sang well,” he said. “The sophomores really took instruction, and once we had our instruments back (after COVID-19 restrictions), they really hit the ground running. We set our sights on what we could accomplish in a short time, we worked as a team, and did it. I hope to have a spring concert that will incorporate a few more band and community members. It takes a lot of community support to get the band program going.”
Mansfield schools’ principal Lisa Guzman said she was happy with the Christmas concert turnout.
“The kids sang with heart, and our new band showed off their newly acquired skills,” she said. “Congratulations on a job well done to Mr. Picard, elementary teachers, and staff.”
Mansfield math teacher Ric Bayless said he was happy to see the Christmas program back after a two-year hiatus because of COVID restrictions.
“It’s good to be back. Two years is too long,” he said. “It’s nice to have the band with Howard Picard. It’s been six years since our former music instructor, Diana Mickelson retired, and six years since we’ve had a high school band. Much too long.”
The school’s Christmas door decorating contest, won by Jesse Freels’ third and fourth grade class, was themed “Merry Grinchmas.” Freels said he was proud of his class, how hard they worked and how great their ideas were.
“I’m very proud of them. Whenever there is a door decorating contest, they come up with some really good ideas,” he said. “Kudos to (school paraprofessional) Dawn Ericson. She went out of her way helping the kids put their ideas into action. She was an enormous help.”
“We are happy to be able to do this again, since the time of COVID, we have not been able to have them,” Freels added.
