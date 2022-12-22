MANSFIELD — The Mansfield community kicked off the holiday season with Christmas-themed events, including a cookie exchange and Mansfield School District’s Christmas concert and door decorating contest.

The cookie exchange was Dec. 7 in the Mansfield Community Church basement. Cookie exchanges are a holiday tradition in Mansfield that always include fellowship, fun and food. A baked potato buffet was served with pretzel cherry cheesecake for dessert. Everyone brought two dozen cookies and during the exchange they got to choose from a wide variety of delicious treats. Pictures were taken in front of the Christmas tree, which brought abundant laughter and holiday cheer.



