MANSFIELD — Mansfield celebrated its annual Playday on Saturday, with: softball games, Mansfield Museum Merit Award, Mansfield Playday Parade, Caleb Powers Memorial Car Show, The Skiffs performance, hamburgers and cheeseburgers by the Lions Club, and a bouncy house. Also included were Mansfield's Got Talent! show at Mansfield Theatricals and a street dance on Main Street provided by the Golden Grain Cafe and Spirits.
The Mansfield Museum and Historical Society presented the Merit Award posthumously to Mary Ellen Wax. Museum president and husband Darold Wax received the award.
“I was delighted to receive this award for my late wife Mary Ellen,” he said. “She did a lot of work behind the scenes for the Mansfield community.”
Wax noted that although the weather was overcast, the rain Mansfield got the night before “advanced the wheat crop for our dryland farmers … and that is always good.”
Jim and Diana Mickelson were recognized as Citizens of the Year in Mansfield.
“It was a big surprise to me,” she said. “We always try to do our best for our community; it was nice to be recognized.”
The Mansfield Playday Parade began with the American Legion Columbia Post 97 from Brewster and the American flag. There were motorcycles, classic cars and trucks, a horse drawn wagon flying the banner of Kountry Kids and Kritters 4H Club, driven by Christy Asmussen, and Douglas County Fire District 5 trucks and ambulance honking horns and flashing lights. There were lots of people waving, throwing candy, laughing and smiling.
Diane Wall was enjoying the parade and seeing old friends.
“It was a great parade, so much fun to see all the classic cars in the parade. The Caleb Powers Memorial Car Show has really grown over the years,” she said. “It was wonderful to see all of our neighbors and friends.”
After the parade, the traditional egg toss took place. There were 96 contestants and 48 pairs of egg tossers. Longtime business owner and community member Linda Bayless said it was the largest group of egg tossers she’d ever seen.
The Caleb Powers Memorial Car Show winners were:
Peoples’ Choice Award: Dave Averell, 1941 Willys.
Kids’ Choice: Lisa Guzman, Dodge Challenger.
Furthest Driven: Sam Willsey, 1934 Ford pick-up. “If you have to drive a good ways you know you have a pretty good shot at winning the furthest driven car or truck award,” Willsey said.
Most Unique: Ken Guffy, 1950 Willys.
Mikia Schmidt, Mansfield chamber president, said she was pleased with the turn out, even with the overcast weather.
“It was comfortable instead of baking hot,” she said, “and we appreciate the great community support.”
The Skiffs band played some rockabilly numbers that got toes tapping. Band member Katie Peet said they were happy to be back in Mansfield.
“It was great to see everyone; we’ve had fun playing some new song material we’ve been working on,” she said. “We’ve got lots of rain songs that we know the farmers and ranchers here might like; agriculture always likes the rain.”
Mayor Clint Wall said he enjoyed the band with his wife Diane, and noted that he was an old timer when it came to Playday in Mansfield.
“I grew up and graduated in Mansfield; this is a great little community,” he said. “I am very dedicated to it.”
The Mansfield’s Got Talent Show had 10 local acts, featuring singing, clowning, some flute, fiddle, guitar playing, a drum solo, a skit from Abbott and Costello “Who’s on First?,” and some singing and guitar playing by Mansfield’s own Eddie Tapia.
The Mickelsons have put on plays and shows for close to 30 years during Playday weekend, but this was the first talent show. Diana Mickelson said she enjoys giving local people a chance to shine, and this year was no exception.
“It really was a delight to do this,” Mickelson said.
The day concluded with the Golden Grain Cafe and Spirits hosting a street dance.
Some said a motto coined by longtime community member and retired business owner Bill Bayless might still hold true: “Every day is a good day in Mansfield.”
