MANSFIELD — Mansfield celebrated its annual Playday on Saturday, with: softball games, Mansfield Museum Merit Award, Mansfield Playday Parade, Caleb Powers Memorial Car Show, The Skiffs performance, hamburgers and cheeseburgers by the Lions Club, and a bouncy house. Also included were Mansfield's Got Talent! show at Mansfield Theatricals and a street dance on Main Street provided by the Golden Grain Cafe and Spirits.



