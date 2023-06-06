MANSFIELD — Families, friends, staff and the community celebrated Mansfield School District’s 2023 graduating class Saturday evening in the school gymnasium.
One of the highlights during the ceremony came when graduating senior Alysha Maye McGraw sang a stirring rendition of the national anthem.
Several longtime traditions were observed, such as the “senior prophecy,” presented by math teacher Ric Bayless, the seniors’ “last will and testament,” and the senior slideshow, including pictures of seniors’ years from infancy to graduation. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.
“I’ve organized and presided over graduation since 2003,” Bayless said. “Every year is different, every senior special, every memory cherished. This year was no exception. I am so proud, honored and excited for the 2023 seniors. I expect them to do great things.”
This year’s graduates were: Cali Rose Marie DeFord, Brielle Paige Farrington, Alexa Miranda Garcia Hernandez, McGraw, Trevor Craig Moore, Damon Otto Sahli, and Jacob Donald Simpson.
Mansfield principal Lisa Guzman welcomed attendees and recognized eighth grade students transitioning to high school: Kim DeLos Santos, Lucas Dixon, Lukas Fletcher, Malachi Rogers, Travis Smeltzer, and Mitchell Wall.
Mansfield transportation secretary and custodial supervisor Patty Hanson has watched her grandson, Moore, grow up at MSD, sharing a lunch date with him since pre-school.
“My lunch date has grown up to be a successful young man,” she said. “I watched him grow up in this school. I will miss him. I congratulate him on his accomplishments here, and a successful future.”
Mansfield Family Market owner Christy McGraw said she was happy for her daughter, Alysha, who was graduating.
“We are so proud of our daughter, Alysha, for her dedication, and how her hard work has paid off. She’s going to move mountains,” McGraw said.
Seniors commented as they were greeted and congratulated after graduation:
- Sahli plans to attend Western Welding Community College (WWCC) to become a welder. “I wasn’t sure I was going to make it, but I did, I’m so happy.”
- Moore also plans to attend Western Welding Community College (WWCC) for a career in diesel tech/ag business. “I can accept failure, but I can’t accept not trying.
- Simpson will attend WyoTech, a for-profit, technical college founded in Laramie, Wyoming. “Light comes out of darkness, and darkness comes out of light. I did it.”
- McGraw will attend Wenatchee Valley Community College (WVCC) with plans to become a high school music teacher. “Live life to your fullest, and cherish every bit of it. It is all worth it in the end.”
- Garcia will attend Washington State University (WSU) to study political science and law. “Do what makes you happy; do what’s best for you and your future.”
- Farrington will attend Wenatchee Valley Community College (WVCC) to become a high school ag teacher. “To follow your dreams, it will all work out in the end.”
- DeFord plans to attend Washington State University (WSU) to become a nurse. “Hard work pays off, rock on… Successful future here I come.”
“We are thrilled for our graduates, and the local scholarship support (more than $70,000). What an amazing statement of the great community generosity and support for our school,” Guzman said.
“The success of our students is due to the support of their parents, the community, and our school staff. I thank them all for their hard work. It’s an honor for me as school superintendent to congratulate our graduates on their success at our school, and their future educational pursuits,” said Mansfield superintendent Bruce Todd.
The Mansfield community has a long history of generously supporting its youth with scholarships. The scholarship funding comes from several non-profits and private donors.
This year’s scholarships were presented by history and social studies teacher Luke Hall, longtime community members Jackie Tupling, Mansfield Mayor Clint Wall. Tyler Caille presented the Neil and Harold Asmussen Scholarship and Cassidy Tupling presented the George Wilcox Memorial Scholarship.
About $6,900 was awarded to students from the Mansfield Scholars Foundation, Mansfield Lions Club and Manke-Hunt scholarship.
Seniors received about $63,000 from various scholarships, like the Mansfield Scholars Foundation, and/or other money from anonymous gifts and businesses.