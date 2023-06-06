Mansfield 3

From left, Mansfield School District math teacher Ric Bayless, graduates Cali DeFord, Damon Sahli, Brielle Farrington, Trevor Moore, Alexa Garcia, Jacob Simpson, Alysha McGraw, Mansfield School District principal Lisa Guzman, and Mansfield superintendent Bruce Todd.

MANSFIELD — Families, friends, staff and the community celebrated Mansfield School District’s 2023 graduating class Saturday evening in the school gymnasium.

One of the highlights during the ceremony came when graduating senior Alysha Maye McGraw sang a stirring rendition of the national anthem.

Mansfield.jpg

From left, graduating seniors Jacob Simpson, Damon Sahli, Trevor Moore, Alysha McGraw, Alexa Garcia, Brielle Farrington, and Cali DeFord sit at the ceremony Saturday.
Mansfield1.jpg

Jacob Simpson presents his high school diploma to the audience.


