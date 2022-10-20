MANSFIELD — Bidders, spectators, friends, family and community members enjoyed a seemingly perfect fall day, and many spent money at the 44th annual Mansfield Lions Club Auction.
Trucks, tractors, combines, boats, tires, harrows, rifles, saddles, furniture and miscellaneous items were all up for bid starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 1.
Longtime Lions Club member Ed Preston said the auction raised about $60,000 this year.
“Funding raised from the auction proceeds goes for classroom support, sports equipment and clothing for the athletic department for Mansfield students, including transportation and payment for extracurricular activities such as summertime swimming lessons, and we also provide scholarships to deserving Mansfield graduates,” Preston said.
The Lions Club also continues to provide traditional support for senior citizens who may need financial help for eyeglasses and hearing aid repair or purchase.
Mercury Auctions conducted the consignment auction, as part of its new partnership with the Lions Club. That enabled the club to allow credit card purchases at auction for the first time. Mercury Auctions also handled title transfers and reduced consignment fees.
Nate and Shannon Smith from Malott found a shady spot under a combine while waiting for the bidding to begin.
“We’re waiting to bid on the squeeze chute,” Shannon Smith said.
Alan Firvored came to the auction looking for a generator.
“I brought money and I want to spend it. I’ve got my eye on that generator over there, and maybe that snowblower,” Firvored said.
Susan Preston said she was making some really good deals.
“What a perfect day for the auction,” she said.
Meanwhile, the Lions Club Cook Shack was busy grilling hamburgers and hotdogs, keeping their bidders well-fed.
Bidder Terry Nelson was eyeing an air conditioner he liked.
“I’m still waiting to bid on that air conditioner over there,” Nelson said. “Sometimes the deals are good, and sometimes not so much, but it’s always exciting to be a part of the auction process. Nine times out of 10 the deals are really good.”
“I bought a livestock trailer to haul my cows to the vet,” said a fellow buyer, John McClean. “I’ll know later if it was a good deal or not. For what I paid for it it was a good deal. I could salvage it for what I paid for it and still come out ahead.”
At the Story Barn, Patsy Seeger shared the good news about Jesus, telling stories about the animals and the children in the Bible, and the gospel message.
Friday night was Open Mic at Golden Grain Cafe and Spirits. Several musicians came and entertained a small crowd with vocals, bass and harmonicas. Golden Grain co-owner Martha Williams said it was a good start for the weekend and it was great hearing local talent get a chance to perform.
On Saturday, the cafe was ready with specials of spaghetti and alfredo, salad and garlic bread. The Skiffs rocked the house from 5-8 p.m., playing many old favorites from their song list, including a stirring rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”
Williams baked a variety of fruit pies that were quickly purchased.
“I didn’t know they liked pie that much,” she said.
