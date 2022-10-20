20221001_145501.jpg

Nate and Shannon Smith, of Malott, wait to bid on a squeeze chute in a shady spot beneath a combine at the Mansfield Lions Club Auction Oct. 1.

MANSFIELD — Bidders, spectators, friends, family and community members enjoyed a seemingly perfect fall day, and many spent money at the 44th annual Mansfield Lions Club Auction.

Trucks, tractors, combines, boats, tires, harrows, rifles, saddles, furniture and miscellaneous items were all up for bid starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 1.

20221001_145141.jpg

Mercury Auctioneers keep the bids rolling Oct. 1 at the Mansfield Lions Club Auction.
20221001_150730.jpg

Patsy Seeger and Christy McGraw pose in front of the Story Barn during the Mansfield Lions Club Auction Oct. 1.


