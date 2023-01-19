MANSFIELD — Dress up, basketball, fundraisers and more were part of Mansfield School District’s Homecoming week.

Dress Up Days, Jan. 9-13, included themes from “Legally Blonde” (dress in pink) or “Grown Ups” (dress like Adam Sandler), celebrity look-alike (dress as your favorite celebrity), bikers or surfers, stay in or glam out, and school spirit, or school colors of red and yellow.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?