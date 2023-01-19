MANSFIELD — Dress up, basketball, fundraisers and more were part of Mansfield School District’s Homecoming week.
Dress Up Days, Jan. 9-13, included themes from “Legally Blonde” (dress in pink) or “Grown Ups” (dress like Adam Sandler), celebrity look-alike (dress as your favorite celebrity), bikers or surfers, stay in or glam out, and school spirit, or school colors of red and yellow.
High school winners of Dress Up Days were:
- “Grown-Ups,” Jada Freels and Mitchell Wall.
- Celebrity look-alikes, Evalee Shafer and George Murison.
- Bikers and surfers, George Murison and Haley King.
- Bikers, Evalee Shafer and Juan Gonzalez.
- Stay in, Andreas Escalera and Megan Wick.
- Glam out, Whitney Lowman and Mitchell Wall.
On Jan. 13, a game of co-ed basketball was played in the gym. A banner read, “Yes, I play like a girl, try to keep up."
The junior varsity boys basketball game, Jan. 14 against Soap Lake, featured the Little Dribblers at halftime.
The varsity girls basketball game, also Jan. 14, featured the decade alumni announcement at halftime for decades ending in “3.” Alumni present included:
- 1983, Jackie Powers.
- 2003, Mikia Tupling Schmidt, Robin Hansen Reid, and Zach Steele.
- 2023, Alexa Garcia, Alysha Mcgraw, Cali DeFord, and Trevor Moore.
Homecoming royalty was introduced during halftime of the boys varsity game. They were:
- Freshmen, princess Joyce McGraw and prince Adanes Escalera.
- Sophomores, princess Eva Cooper and prince Max Murison.
- Juniors, princess Evalee Shafer and prince Andreas Escalera.
- Seniors, princess Alysha McGraw and prince Trevor Moore.
Princess Eva Shafer and Andreas Escalera were crowned Mansfield Homecoming Queen and King for 2023. Kindergartners Josey Wittig and Brycen Parks were the crown bearers.
Christy McGraw, mother of princesses Alysha and Joyce McGraw, said she was happy for her girls.
“They have grown up to be such beautiful young ladies. I am so proud of all their accomplishments. Moments like these are wonderful memories for a mom,” McGraw said.
Longtime Mansfield community member Janet Cavadini said she was happy the basketball games on Friday and Saturday were played on home turf in the school gym.
“With the Mansfield-Waterville sports combined, we don’t have basketball games in our own gym much anymore. Seeing a home game played here brings back many fond memories for those of us who grew up in Mansfield. We are very happy to have this event,” Cavadini said.
Retired Mansfield fifth grade and music teacher Diana Mickelson said she thought the high school band did a wonderful job playing the national anthem.
“For beginners they did really well,” Mickelson said. “It was a very thoughtful gesture on the part of the Waterville coaches (head coach Joel Barnes and assistant coach Josh Barnes) to allow our team to wear the Mansfield uniforms. It did not go unrecognized, we really appreciated their thoughtfulness.”
The Booster Club sold items and served a spaghetti dinner with all the trimmings Jan. 14 to support the FFA dinner and auction Feb. 26. The Booster Club provides classroom support, scholarships, and athletic equipment to Mansfield students.
The FFA (Future Farmers of America) had a pie sale. Money raised through FFA fundraisers, such as the pie sale and Christmas wreath sale, go toward paying FFA membership dues, the continued expansion of the school farm, FFA members’ registrations, and the North Central Washington Fair (NCWF).
Mansfield shop and agriculture teacher, Jamey-Jo Steele, said the organization is raising money to purchase a pick-up for its FFA chapter.
“A pick-up to haul feed and to pull trailers to take our animals to the fair will be a great help towards easing the use of my personal pick-up,” Steele said.
Steele said she remembered Mansfield home ec teacher Mary Snell ran the annual pie sales during Homecoming. They became good friends. When Steele came back as a teacher, Snell helped get the pie sales going again.
“We lost Mary last year, but I am pretty sure she would be super proud of our very successful pie sale,” Steele said.
The Mansfield Homecoming dance, after the games, was at Pioneer Hall and themed “Walk the Red Carpet.”
“Hoco 2023 was more than just a dance," said Thera Moore, school librarian, paraprofessional and parent. "We hosted the team breakfast, the Booster Club concessions sold out of everything in our concessions stand, and both our teams had great wins."