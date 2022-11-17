American Legion Columbia Post 97, of Brewster, provides the Honor Guard for Mansfield School District's Veterans Day assembly. From left: Greg Wag, commander; Bob Lewis, adjunct; and Frank Wiliver and Glen Farrington, both members.
Retired U.S. Army service members Linn "Pinkie" Glessner and John Ipsen stand for the "Recognition for Service" portion of the Mansfield School District Veterans Day Assembly Nov. 10 in the school gym.
Empire Press photo/Adrienne Douke
MANSFIELD — Mansfield School District's Veterans Day assembly Nov. 10 focused on the day’s history, the importance of service members’ sacrifices, songs and traditions.
American Legion Columbia Post 97, of Brewster, provided the Honor Guard, made up of Greg Wag, commander; Bob Lewis, adjunct; and Frank Wiliver and Glen Farrington, both members.
Mansfield music teacher Mitch Picard played a rousing rendition of “Reveille” on his bugle and led a sing-along. Kindergarteners through sixth-graders sang “Reveille,” “The Star-Spangled Banner," and uniformed service songs: U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Marine Corps, ending with “Taps.”
Third and fourth grade classes explained the meaning of the Pledge of Allegiance with posters they made. The posters intended to show pledging allegiance is how people make a promise to the country and are one group that cannot be broken up.
Mansfield English teacher Les Lamkin presented a history of Veterans Day highlighting how the first Veterans Day was Nov. 11, 1919, to remember when fighting ceased in World War I: the 11th hour, of the 11th day of the 11th month. Later, Nov. 11 was declared a national holiday that became known as Armistice Day.
The film presented a tradition of a moment of silence observed for two minutes at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day. The first minute was to honor the millions who died in the war, and to pause, breathe and reflect on the service and sacrifices the armed forces make. The second minute of silence was to honor the living who were affected by war, and grief they faced losing people.
Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten classes had sing-alongs of “See the Veterans” to the tune of “Frère Jacques,” and “Veterans, We Love You,” and presented a PowerPoint.
Mansfield elementary students gave a presentation of thanks of pictures, cards, and letters they made, showing their heartfelt appreciation to the veterans who were present at the assembly
Army veteran Linn "Pinkie" Glessner noted this year’s assembly was especially good.
“I thought this was one of the better ones. I especially liked how the kids presented us with pictures they had colored, with a thank you for your service. I felt that it was a nice down home gesture that they made for us,” Glessner said.
Glessner served two years in the U.S. Army. When he concluded his service, he said he was an acting sergeant. He said he was stationed in Fort Lewis’ 6th Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. Glessner said Fort Lewis was doing basic training for new troops, and eventually most of them ended up in Vietnam.
In retrospect, he said, “I felt then as I do now. That serving in the armed services of the United States is a privilege, and I feel I should thank the country for giving me the opportunity to serve.”
Glessner also said he believed every able-bodied man should go through military training and serve in the National Guard or reserve.
“That’s what I think patriotism is all about,” he said.
The assembly finished with a PowerPoint honoring those still serving, those who were retired, and those who died.
The Honor Guard retired the colors.
Farrington said when a veteran’s time has come, “Veterans lying on their deathbed will never have to ask if they ever did anything of significance in their life.”
School superintendent Bruce Todd concluded by thanking all the veterans for their service and assembly attendees for coming.
