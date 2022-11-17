MANSFIELD — Mansfield School District's Veterans Day assembly Nov. 10 focused on the day’s history, the importance of service members’ sacrifices, songs and traditions.

American Legion Columbia Post 97, of Brewster, provided the Honor Guard, made up of Greg Wag, commander; Bob Lewis, adjunct; and Frank Wiliver and Glen Farrington, both members.



