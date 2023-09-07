Mansfield School District welcomes new special education program

The Mansfield special ed team includes, from the left: Mansfield special ed teacher Tiffany Fletcher; Mansfield School Principal Lisa Guzman; special education services director for SPED at Mansfield School Jolee Lobe; and Rebecca Fraley, special ed educator with Waterville School, providing support and consultation.
MANSFIELD – Mansfield School has partnered with ESA112 (Educational Service Agency) to provide a comprehensive special education program for students with learning disabilities.
Mansfield School Principal Lisa Guzman is delighted that the school stepped up to meet the challenges of providing a special ed program that will fulfill the school’s mission to advance a full-spectrum learning opportunity for all of its students.
“I am excited that the school will be offering this program starting this year. The idea is to pool the resources of all the school districts, as part of a co-op, in order to provide a full-service special ed department for each district (including ours) giving us access to services that formerly would take us months to provide,” Guzman said.
The Mansfield special ed team consists of three members. The three that will primarily be on campus are: assistant special ed director Jolee Lobe; Rebecca Fraley, a special ed educator from Waterville, who will provide additional support and consultation to students and staff; and Tiffany Fletcher, Mansfield school’s special ed teacher.
Lobe said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Mansfield this year in service of students with disabilities. Mansfield has some great things happening. We look forward to teaming up and developing programs for the our students.”
The new special ed program is set up to provide layers of support and experience that will truly benefit students exponentially, with greater access to learning, Fraley added. “I’m so excited to help support and be a resource for the Mansfield community, teachers, and students,” she said.
The program provides a sensory and autism specialist, and if there are students who are blind or deaf, they would be accommodated immediately, instead of taking months to access specialists in the field.
Special ed teacher Tiffany Fletcher is looking forward to the additional support and opportunities for her students.
“I am excited for the new opportunities that are going to happen this year for my students, the possibilities of meaningful learning for them are now in reach,” Fletcher said.
Guzman says that the significance of the ESA program is that they own F.A.P.E. (Free Appropriate Public Education).
“Which is the cornerstone of special ed: Providing students with the appropriate services they need in a timely manner,” Guzman said.
With this program, the school can offer appropriate services to all of its special needs students where they will benefit the most, ensuring future success for them, including state and federal compliance for special ed requirements.
Guzman considers the program more than just compliance.
“This is a great opportunity for special ed students to be inspired to learn and develop in a way that is meaningful to them,” Guzman said.
“It will help bridge the gap (communication) for our students who struggle with learning. The program will give our kids access to the general education peers in everyday life simplicities as well,” she added.
Guzman says now she can serve as a principal to all Mansfield students, “which makes me very happy.”
Mansfield Superintendent Bruce Todd concluded he is satisfied that the program will meet all state and federal requirements and guidelines, “and better serve the needs of our students here at Mansfield school.”
