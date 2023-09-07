Mansfield School District welcomes new special education program

The Mansfield special ed team includes, from the left: Mansfield special ed teacher Tiffany Fletcher; Mansfield School Principal Lisa Guzman; special education services director for SPED at Mansfield School Jolee Lobe; and Rebecca Fraley, special ed educator with Waterville School, providing support and consultation.

 Empire Press photo/Adrienne Douke

MANSFIELD – Mansfield School has partnered with ESA112 (Educational Service Agency) to provide a comprehensive special education program for students with learning disabilities.

Mansfield School Principal Lisa Guzman is delighted that the school stepped up to meet the challenges of providing a special ed program that will fulfill the school’s mission to advance a full-spectrum learning opportunity for all of its students.



