Wommack

Mansfield High School teacher Laura Wommack holds a $2,000 check and plaque from Voya Financial Inc. awarded Sept. 13. She was the only Washington state winner in the national contest. 

 Provided photo/Mansfield School District

NEW YORK — Mansfield High School teacher Laura Wommack was the only Washington state recipient of a $2,000 grant from Voya Financial Inc., an educator retirement plan provider.

The grant, awarded Sept. 13, was part of the company’s nationwide 2022 Unsung Heroes awards competition to “honor their (teachers’) innovative teaching methods, creative educational projects, and their ability to positively influence the children they teach,” according to a company press release.



