NEW YORK — Mansfield High School teacher Laura Wommack was the only Washington state recipient of a $2,000 grant from Voya Financial Inc., an educator retirement plan provider.
The grant, awarded Sept. 13, was part of the company’s nationwide 2022 Unsung Heroes awards competition to “honor their (teachers’) innovative teaching methods, creative educational projects, and their ability to positively influence the children they teach,” according to a company press release.
Wommack's innovative teaching idea, “Growing Science with Aquaponics,” was the reason for her win and “focuses on expanding the school's limited number of aquaponic tanks in the classrooms,” the release stated. The grant will allow for more tanks to be purchased, “expanding the capacity for additional experiments and observations, as well as enabling more students to explore which plants grow best under different conditions,” it stated. “Since all students in the school come through this classroom, the project will support the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) learning interests of everyone there.”
“Educators like Laura greatly influence and shape our nation's future leaders,” said Angela Harrell, Voya’s chief diversity and corporate responsibility officer and president, Voya Foundation, in the release. "Their creative teaching methods and innovative thinking inspire and motivate students to reach new heights. For 26 years, through Voya Unsung Heroes and other education-oriented programs, we have supported educators who go above and beyond to enrich the lives of their students."
Wommack is one of only 50 winners in the nation to receive the $2,000 award. She will now compete with other finalists for one of the top three prizes — an additional $5,000, $10,000 or $25,000 from Voya Financial.
The Voya Unsung Heroes program has awarded more than $5.9 million in grants to K-12 educators in the U.S. for 26 years.
Unsung Heroes is part of Voya Foundation’s signature program, Voya Teacher Voices, that focuses on empowering teachers to become leaders by promoting the teaching career, recognizing high-achieving educators, providing training opportunities, and offering financial support to achieve their goals.
