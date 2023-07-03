After a scorchingly hot day in Waterville, cool breezes swept in, as if on cue exactly at 6 p.m. on a bright Friday summer's eve at Pioneer Park. About 30 people gathered together in the very informal park setting as the Mariachi Noroeste set up. Some pulled picnic tables closer, and others brought their own chairs and blankets.

The event was hosted by NCW Libraries as part of a series Música y Cultura con Mariachi Noroeste and was held in 10 locations June 22-30 for library patrons to attend. Most events were held in local parks all the way from Brewster to Waterville.



