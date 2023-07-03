Mariachi Noroeste performers in Waterville on Friday, June 30, included: in the back, left, Adrian Espinoza (vihuela), Daniel Cedeño (trumpet), Reynaldo Garibay (guitarron); in the front, left, Yeyra Ramirez (guitar), Yajayra Ramirez (violin) in front and center, Ayanna Ramirez (violin), and Daymi Rivas (dancer).
Mariachi Noroeste performers in Waterville on Friday, June 30, included: in the back, left, Adrian Espinoza (vihuela), Daniel Cedeño (trumpet), Reynaldo Garibay (guitarron); in the front, left, Yeyra Ramirez (guitar), Yajayra Ramirez (violin) in front and center, Ayanna Ramirez (violin), and Daymi Rivas (dancer).
Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond
Leader Yajayra Ramirez invites the Waterville audience to pick up colorful scarves and dance along with Daymi Rivas in her stunning red dress.
After a scorchingly hot day in Waterville, cool breezes swept in, as if on cue exactly at 6 p.m. on a bright Friday summer's eve at Pioneer Park. About 30 people gathered together in the very informal park setting as the Mariachi Noroeste set up. Some pulled picnic tables closer, and others brought their own chairs and blankets.
The event was hosted by NCW Libraries as part of a series Música y Cultura con Mariachi Noroeste and was held in 10 locations June 22-30 for library patrons to attend. Most events were held in local parks all the way from Brewster to Waterville.
The Friday night performance engaged attendees by asking for audience participation in singing along, learning dance steps, joining a conga line, and in giving passionate vocal applause as well as traditional clapping.
Waterville residents responded with enthusiasm and were happy to be able to dance freely in the park with their kids. Many came up after the show to take pictures and speak to the members of Mariachi Noroeste.
Yajayra Ramirez, who plays the violin and is also the leader of the band, said, "We are very happy to be here to share the culture and the music, and to give the community the experience of the Mariachi magic!" Her two sisters Ayanna and Yeyra Ramirez are also members of the band along with Adrian Espinoza, Daniel Cedeño, Reynaldo Garibay and dancer Daymi Rivas.
It was an evening of festivity and fun, learning about other cultures through dance, music and impressive instruments – a NCW event that deserves an encore.
