file photo

Microsoft says it is buying more than 100 acres in Malaga to "expand its cloud infrastructure."

MALAGA — Microsoft Corporation filed permits in Chelan County for three buildings in Malaga, another move for the tech giant’s future.

Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners and staff discussed Microsoft, the filing and its reimbursable agreement for Malaga Water District work at the Tuesday board meeting. Jim Kuntz, port CEO, said the filing was “good news.”

Download PDF Malaga property (copy)
This map shows Microsoft's properties in the 5000 block of the Malaga Alcoa Highway in Malaga.
malaga waterline (copy)

This graphic shows proposed changes to the Malaga Water District.


Kalie Worthen: (509) 661-6372

worthen@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @KalieWorthen

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?