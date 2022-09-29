IMG_6499.jpg

Miguel Velásquez hugs his daughter, Rosi, after her graduation from Washington State University.

EAST WENATCHEE — Incoming and current college students who are migrant farmers or their children can apply for a new scholarship of up to $2,000.

The Miguel R. Velásquez Migrant Education Foundation (MRVMEF), which began this year, is a scholarship program started by Rosi Valásquez, daughter of the foundation’s namesake. Seven students will get $12,000 divided among them for the winter quarter.

IMG_6500.jpg

Miguel R. Velásquez
IMG_6870.jpg

Rosi Velásquez

Miguel R. Velásquez Migrant Education Foundation president


