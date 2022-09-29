EAST WENATCHEE — Incoming and current college students who are migrant farmers or their children can apply for a new scholarship of up to $2,000.
The Miguel R. Velásquez Migrant Education Foundation (MRVMEF), which began this year, is a scholarship program started by Rosi Valásquez, daughter of the foundation’s namesake. Seven students will get $12,000 divided among them for the winter quarter.
“The organization started with just an inspiration from my dad, who was a migrant farm worker from Mexico,” Valásquez said. “...When my dad first got here through a worker’s permit program with the U.S. and Mexico, he established himself here in the North Central Washington area… and while he was too poor to be able to afford to go to college, he really made it his life’s goal to (have) his children attend college.”
Valásquez said her dad’s goal came true, and she and her three siblings all received a higher education after graduating from Waterville High School. Now, she said she wants to return the opportunity to others.
When Miguel died 10 years ago, Velásquez said she decided to memorialize her father’s hard work, not just as a farmer, but in educational reform in the Wenatchee Valley and at the state level.
“He would make home visits to make sure that families that were also migrant farmworkers understood that while financial hard times are a part of the gig… it’s very important to get your children to think about college.”
By day, Valásquez works as a medical device representative. Through a grant she won at work and donations, she said she has around $15,000 to start off the scholarship in this, its first year. She said she received nonprofit status in December 2021, and began fundraising in May.
Valásquez said she is already receiving applications. There will be a total of seven winners; five incoming freshmen will receive $2,000 and two returning college students will receive $1,000.
“My goal was to get this up and running before the new wave of students hit, but just the way it worked out, we didn’t have the funds before the fall,” Valásquez explained. “So the awards will go out in December or early January, for the winter quarter.”
Valásquez said anyone attending an accredited institution in Washington state, including trade schools and community colleges, can apply. The awarded money will go directly to the institution on their behalf.
Those interested in applying can do so at https://www.mrvmef.org/. Valásquez said she created the form with the intention to be straightforward, especially for those with limited internet access. Those looking to donate can also do so at this site.
The MRVMEF team is currently made up of Valásquez and her family, but she hopes to expand in the coming years as the organization grows.
Valásquez said she hopes the scholarship helps shine a spotlight on the work done by migrant farmworkers and their families.
“They are truly the backbone of our food supply, and without them we really would not have any food on our shelves,” she said. “They were the essential workers out there, right during the pandemic, with very little support or regulations on how they were treated… this community gives so much to us already, that in return, why don’t we help them out by raising money for scholarships for their children.”
